‘No issue lele tissue’, Pakistan fans’ epic reply to India’s ‘Mauka Mauka’, watch video

India-Pakistan rivalry on a cricket field isn’t an unknown affair and advertisement campaigns like ‘Mauka Mauka’, ‘Sabse bada moh’ had earlier been launched to get more attraction to this rivalry. While ‘Sabse Bada Moh’ was used to promote the Group B match between India and Pakistan during ICC Champions Trophy 2017, ‘Mauka Mauka’ on the other side has been popular for displaying the defeats that Pakistan have suffered against India in the ICC events and how their fans have been dejected on their side’s results.

Pakistan have never won a match against India in the World Cups (Both ODI and T20I). On the other side, the story changes in Champions Trophy and the scoreline reads 3-2 after Sarfraz Ahmed-side defeated Indian in the final of 2017 edition at the Oval by 180 runs.

In reply to ‘Mauka Mauka’ campaign, Pakistan-based YouTube channel tZ’s RandomVideos made a video ‘No issue lele tissue’ where the Pakistan fans are seen giving tissues to Indian fans after the Men in Blue’s loss.

Virat Kohli’s troops suffered a defeat against Pakistan on Sunday after being bundled out for 158 runs while chasing a mammoth target of 339. Earlier, after winning the toss, Kohli asked Pakistan to bat first. Openers Fakhar Zaman and Azhar Ali provided them with a perfect start and compiled a total of 128 for the first.

Zaman smashed his maiden hundred on the course while Ali and Mohammad Hafeez notched up individual fifties. In reply, India began the proceedings in the most dismal as they lost Rohit Sharma in the first over while captain Kohli in the fourth.

India were left tottering at 54/5 before Hardik Pandya provided the Men in Blue with some resistance. The right-hander smashed 76 off 43 before getting run out after a mix-up with Jadeja in the middle. India were all out for 158 and Pakistan lifted their maiden Champions Trophy title.

