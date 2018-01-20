No coach can do miracles, says Thisara Perera after Bangladesh defeat

Sri Lanka’s Thisara Perera looks his bat as he walks back to the pavilion after his dismissal by Bangladesh’s Shakib Al Hasan during the Tri-Nation one-day international cricket series. (AP) Sri Lanka’s Thisara Perera looks his bat as he walks back to the pavilion after his dismissal by Bangladesh’s Shakib Al Hasan during the Tri-Nation one-day international cricket series. (AP)

In spite of Sri Lanka losing their first two matches in the tri-series against Zimbabwe and Bangladesh and questions being raised about the newly-appointed coach Chandika Hathurusingha, Sri Lankan allrounder Thisara Perera on Friday came out in his defence and said that he cannot just perform miracles with the team.

Speaking to reporters after the side suffered a huge 163-run defeat at the hands of Bangladesh, the left-handed batsman said, “Having Chandika Hathurusingha is a plus point for us, because he is one of the best coaches in the world. Previously I have worked with him in the Sri Lanka A team as well. But he needs time. No one can do miracles. I think it is time for the team to step up, with this new coach.”

The Angelo Mathews-led side had also lost the first match against Zimbabwe by 12 runs on Wednesday and appear to be in danger of crashing out earlier than expected out of the tournament. Speaking on the results, Perera said that the side struggled to execute the batting plans against Bangladesh.

“This is definitely a 300-run wicket – our batting just didn’t click. When we look at the last match against Zimbabwe, we have a lot of positives to take from our batting, but in this match, we couldn’t execute our batting plans,” the 28-year old said. “Again we didn’t execute our bowling plans in the match, but we came back strong after Shakib and Tamim batted well. It looked like a 350 score but it came down to 320. Our bowling unit is also doing well in the first 10 overs,” he added.

Speaking on the possibilities of a possible exit from the series, Perera said that the side can make a comeback any time with the new coaching staff. “But I think we should keep our heads up, because no one should underestimate us. No one can say when we will rise up. I have faith that we can go far with our new coach.”

