No clarity on N Srinivasan’s SGM attendance despite Supreme Court verdict

Even as the Supreme Court rendered N Srinivasan ineligible to attend ICC meeting as BCCI representative, confusion remained over the Tamil Nadu strongman’s participation in Tuesday’s Special General Meeting to discuss a five-point agenda.

The Supreme Court has named joint secretary Amitabh Chaudhary and CEO Rahul Johri as the two representatives at the ICC Annual General Meeting on April 27 and 28.

“I don’t think there is anything that stops me from attending the SGM. But since you are asking me whether I am attending tomorrow’s (Tuesday) SGM, it is because you want a headline. You won’t get it from me,” Srinivasan told PTI.

Meanwhile, the SGM will now have a five-point agenda after the Supreme Court clarified on BCCI’s representatives.

“The primary discussion will be on ICC Governance and Revenue structure. The pending legal issues and appointment of ombudsman will also be discussed,” a BCCI official said.

The meeting will start at 5 pm in the evening.

