No bilateral cricket relations with Pakistan until cross-border terrorism ends, says Sports Minister Vijay Goel

The Sports Ministry has earlier denied visas to Pakistan sports persons. (Source: File) The Sports Ministry has earlier denied visas to Pakistan sports persons. (Source: File)

Ahead of the scheduled meet between the officials of the Board of Control of Cricket for India and Pakistan Cricket Board, Sports Minister Vijay Goel reiterated that no bilateral series can be played between the two countries as long as “terror from Pakistan remains.”

“BCCI should speak to the government before giving any proposal to Pakistan,” said Goel according to PTI, “I have made it clear that bilateral cricket with Pakistan is not possible till the time there is cross-border terror. We have, however, no say on multilateral events.”

It was earlier reported that the BCCI and PCB will meet at Dubai to sort out differences between the two boards. PTI had reported that the PCB wants India to play a short ODI series with Pakistan at any neutral venue in return for the tour made by the Pakistan team to India in the winter of 2012/13 when Zaka Ashraf was the PCB chairman.

The PCB had sent a notice of intent to the BCCI claiming compensation of around USD 69.4 million for India not honouring the MOU signed between the two boards in 2014 to play six bilateral series between 2015 and 2023. Pakistan was supposed to host four of those series.

Goel had stated earlier that no Pakistan sports persons will be allowed to play in India or vice versa except for when it is in a neutral venue and a multilateral tournament, such as the ICC Champions Trophy in which India play Pakistan in their opener on June 4.

