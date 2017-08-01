No Bangladesh tour without Memorandum of Understanding, says Steve Smith

Steve Smith said that going on a tour will not be fair to Australia A team. (Source: AP) Steve Smith said that going on a tour will not be fair to Australia A team. (Source: AP)

After negotiations between Cricket Australia and the Australian Cricketers’ Association continued on Tuesday, Test captain Steve Smith reaffirmed that his side will not take part in the Bangladesh tour unless a Memorandum of Understanding or agreement is signed.

When asked if he would like to go to the Bangladesh tour, Smith said, “I’d like to, but as we’ve said for a long time we need to get the deal done first. I don’t think it would be fair for us to go away after the (Australia) A guys were very strong on not going away on their tour, for us to then go away I don’t think that’s fair.”

“CA know this, they’ve been told this. I told (CA’s Executive General Manager Team Performance) Pat Howard personally that this was how things were going to be if there wasn’t a deal done.”

Smith said he has been in regular contact with members of both CA and ACA to act as a negotiator, while continuing to pledge his support to the ACA. About the meeting, he said, “It’s had some difficult moments. When this is all over with, I have to deal with Pat Howard, I have to deal with the (CA) Board and speak to James Sutherland so I have to be careful with what sort of lines I tread.”

“Some guys have been really vocal on social media and I think the way for me to lead in this dispute is to be able to talk to guys behind the scenes that are at the table and doing the job. Talking to the two parties and trying to figure out what each of them want and the best way forward. I’ve been talking to Alistair (Nicholson, ACA Chief Executive) and Pat Howard on the phone most days so it’s been a long process and hopefully it comes to a close soon,” added Smith.

