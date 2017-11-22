Banter with Virat Kohli and Mohammed Shami was good opportunity to kill some time, says Niroshan Dickwella

Niroshan Dickwella’s delaying tactic did not please Virat Kohli, Mohammed Shami. (Source: AP) Niroshan Dickwella’s delaying tactic did not please Virat Kohli, Mohammed Shami. (Source: AP)

The Indian pace battery led by Buvneshwar Kumar and Mohammed Shami had rattled the Sri Lankan batting order during the final session of the first Test at the Eden Garden. In less than 30 overs that India got to bowl in the last session of play, they left Sri Lanka reeling at 76/7. This was even after the Islanders tried to ensure that the hosts get as little time as possible by resorting to time-wasting tactics. Several instances of these were visible throughout the period. Niroshan Dickwella, in particular, used the tactics by indulging in long chats with his partners at the other end. He also took some extra time to settle down and stopped Mohammed Shami during his run-up. Even the physio was spotted running on to the ground on a few occasions.

Admitting that it was an intentional decision to waste time Dickwella spoke to Cricbuzz and said, “How it all started was, I hit a six over square leg. There were three fielders behind square on the leg side and I brought that to the notice of the umpire Nigel Llong. A no-ball was called and then Virat Kohli came towards me and told me that that’s the umpires’ job and you don’t worry. That’s how it all started.”

“I thought, hang on, this is a good opportunity to get into an argument and kill some time. Kohli quickly realized what my intentions were and started walking back. Then the Mohammed Shami thing happened. It was funny I thought, I would like to think that I won that battle,” he added.

On his altercation with Mohammad Shami, the southpaw added, “Shami came up to me and said, ‘Look here, I am the local boy. I am from Kolkata.’ Then I said, ‘I don’t give a damn.’ A few seconds later, I said, ‘But you are bowling with good pace and bounce.’ Perhaps he was happy with the compliment and started walking back.”

“I was taking my time while I was batting and Shami was rushing to bowl and that didn’t go down too well with the Indians. I was so happy to be in that situation. The captain was on the other side and was guiding me asking me to be calm and play the normal game and they will get frustrated,” he further added.

Revealing his nature as an attacking player Dickwella also said that he is someone who likes to dominate the opposition and control proceedings.

“I don’t want anyone to dominate while I am batting or while I am on the field. I want to dominate the game. Virat Kohli is one of the best batsmen in the world and that’s the kind of mentality he has as well. That’s why all this drama happened,” he concluded.

