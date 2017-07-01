Niroshan Dickwella fined 30 per cent match fee

Niroshan Dickwella admitted his mistake and accepted ICC’s sanction after the match. (Source: Twitter) Niroshan Dickwella admitted his mistake and accepted ICC’s sanction after the match. (Source: Twitter)

Sri Lanka’s Niroshan Dickwella received two demerit points after violating the ICC Code of Conduct during the first one-day international against Zimbabwe in Galle on Friday and has been fined 30 per cent of his match fee. He was fined after violating the Article 2.1.1 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, regarding “conduct that is contrary to the spirit of the game”.

The incident took place during Zimbabwe’s innings in the seventh over when wicket-keeper Dickwella collected the ball, holding it near to the stumps and waited for the Zimbabwe batsman Soloman Mire to leave his crease but remained unsuccessful while trying to create a stumping chance. The Sri Lankan wicket-keeper again tried to do the same after Mire had completed his shot.

Dickwella admitted his mistake and accepted ICC’s sanction after the match. Chris Broad, a member of Emirates Elite Panel of ICC Match Refrees had sanctioned the proposal. All the players involved with Level 1 breaches are charged with maximum 50 per cent match fee and one or two demerit points. These violations also carry an official warning by the ICC.

Dickwella already had five demerit points before coming into the first one-day against Zimbabwe. Now he has seven demerit points and according to Article 7.6 of the Code, there are chances that he could receive four suspension points, leading to a ban.

This would only happen if he reaches eight or more demerit points within a period of two years. Four suspension points are equal to a ban which includes either one or two Tests or two to four ODIs and T20s. Whichever series comes first after the ban.

This year in February, Dickwella was also suspended for two one-day matches after his demerit points had reached upto five, within two weeks. On-field umpires Ian Gould and Ruchira Palliyaguruge, third umpire Nigel Llong and the fourth umpire Ranmore Martinez laid the charge on Sri Lankan opener.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd