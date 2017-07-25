Shah at receiving end, but calls court proceedings ‘positive’

“I think the Supreme Court looked more positive towards us (BCCI and state bodies). Cricket is run by its old history. It has nothing to do with political boundaries. Associations like Mumbai, Saurashtra etc. have a history. Even Railways has a history. In the Women’s World Cup, 10 players were from Railways,” Shah told The Indian Express. “I think the Supreme Court looked more positive towards us (BCCI and state bodies). Cricket is run by its old history. It has nothing to do with political boundaries. Associations like Mumbai, Saurashtra etc. have a history. Even Railways has a history. In the Women’s World Cup, 10 players were from Railways,” Shah told The Indian Express.

Despite the Supreme Court restraining N Srinivasan and Niranjan Shah from attending the BCCI’s July 26 Special General Meeting (SGM), the latter termed Monday’s court proceedings as “positive”.

During the July 14 hearing, the court had observed: “If we look into the history, we cannot deny the contribution made by Railways to cricket. If any wrong has been done, then it can be corrected.” ‘One state, one vote’, as recommended in the Lodha reforms, is a major bone of contention for the state bodies, as it restricts the voting rights of some high-profile associations like Mumbai, Maharashtra, Saurashtra, Baroda and a few others. Also, as per the Lodha Committee recommendations, government institutions like Railways, Services and the Universities lose their voting rights, being relegated to associate memberships.

“The very encouraging part of the Supreme Court hearing today is that the Hon’ble Court has dropped a major hint in terms of reconsidering issues like one state-one vote and some other clauses in the Lodha reforms. These (Lodha Committee recommendations) are not practical,” Shah opined, adding: “My interpretation is that the Supreme Court today has said, whatever is practically possible you (state associations) implement, other issues you come back to us (court). I think on July 26 (SGM), wisdom will prevail and the members will agree on certain issues that need to be taken before the Supreme Court.”

Many BCCI members have also been opposing to recommendations like nine-year term for office-bearers, a three-year mandatory cooling off period and the 70-year age cap. The former Saurashtra boss thinks his absence, and that of Srinivasan, is unlikely to change the outcome of the forthcoming SGM.

