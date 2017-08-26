Niranjan Shah appointed CEO of SCA, says he is yet to accept the offer

“This is an option as per the SCA constitution but I haven’t accepted it at the moment. In the subsequent Governing Body meetings (after May 27) I have informed the house that I haven’t decided. But no court order prevents me from accepting the post,” Shah told The Indian Express. “This is an option as per the SCA constitution but I haven’t accepted it at the moment. In the subsequent Governing Body meetings (after May 27) I have informed the house that I haven’t decided. But no court order prevents me from accepting the post,” Shah told The Indian Express.

The Saurashtra Cricket Association (SCA) has appointed Niranjan Shah as its chief executive but the veteran administrator said he hasn’t accepted the position yet. Shah ruled the state association as its secretary for over four decades before being made ineligible by the Supreme Court’s July 18, 2016 order.

He is disqualified to function as an SCA office-bearer on two counts as per the Lodha Committee recommendation accepted by the court — over 70 years of age and completed nine years in office. Although a chief executive is not an office-bearer, but Shah’s proposed appointment is considered to be contrary to the spirit of the court ruling. At its May 27 Governing Body meeting, SCA joint-secretary Madhukar Worah informed the house about Shah’s appointment as chief executive.

“Shri Madhukar Worah informed the governing body, after requesting Mr Niranjan Shah to leave the meeting, as confirmed in earlier Governing Body meeting and Annual General Meeting, appointment of Mr Niranjan Shah as the chief executive. Mr Worah informed the governing body that Mr Niranjan Shah shall inform in due course feasible date to join as Chief Executive,” the minutes of the meeting said.

It added that at a previous Governing Body meeting, the SCA had proposed the formation of an advisory board and create a post of chief executive “on employment basis” to fill the void that absolute implementation of the Lodha reforms might ensue and also to look after the “larger interest of the development” of the state association. Niranjan Shah said he hasn’t accepted the position yet, although he didn’t completely rule out the possibility.

“This is an option as per the SCA constitution but I haven’t accepted it at the moment. In the subsequent Governing Body meetings (after May 27) I have informed the house that I haven’t decided. But no court order prevents me from accepting the post,” Shah told The Indian Express.

Asked, if the proposed appointment could be contrary to the spirit of the court order, he replied: “I don’t think so. Even if you see the Lodha Committee FAQs, there’s no bar. CEOs at many big companies are all above 70. So what! This also you see as a company.” The BCCI CEO Rahul Johri informed that the Saurashtra Cricket Association hasn’t submitted the minutes of the Governing Body meeting to the cricket board. At the same time he said: “They are not supposed to.” The Committee of Administrator (CoA) chairman Vinod Rai termed it as an “internal matter” of the association, which can decide what it wants to do.

According to a source, if Shah accepts the post, CoA will mention it in its next status report to the court, seeking direction. The next status report will be submitted before the September 19 hearing. The CoA will also submit the draft of the new BCCI constitution to the Supreme Court. The process to draw up the new constitution started Friday morning.

