Niranjan Shah, 73, included in BCCI committee formed on Lodha reforms

A day after it formed a committee to study Lodha panel reforms, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday added a new name in the seven member committee. The board included the name of Niranjan Shah in the committee. Shah is former Saurashtra Cricket Association (SCA) president and is included in the committee as ‘Special Invitee’.

It is learnt that Shah himself wanted to be part of the committee. Many ousted officials who were above the age of 70 years wanted a representation in the committee.

“Amitabh Chaudhary seems helpless as N Srinivasan has again started calling shots. Niranjan Shah was insistent that he should be taken in the committee. Accordingly, he was included today and the number of members have now increased to eight,” a senior BCCI official told PTI.

Shah is 73 years old and was the chief of Saurashtra cricket for more than three decades. The two conditions make him ineligible for any position in the board as per the Lodha reforms.

“Look at the Lodha reforms. Niranjan bhai is 73 years and age cap is 70 years. His cumulative time in state and BCCI is more than three decades, so he crosses the 18-year limit. Also the three year cooling off period doesn’t apply as he has spent more than 18 years. If someone could only tell us, what will be his utility in the committee apart from creating restrictions,” a senior state unit president said.

The newly formed committee has seven members in it and will be led by Rajeev Shukla. The six other members are Sourav Ganguly, Naba Bhattacharjee, TC Matthew, Amitabh Chaudhary, Aniruddh Chaudhry and Jay Shah.

