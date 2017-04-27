#VinodKhanna

Nine-year-old Anadi Tagde makes it to Indore U-19 cricket team

Nine-year-old Anadi Tagde will feature in the under-19 girls tournament that is set to start in Gwalior on Friday

By: Express Web Desk | Published:April 27, 2017 4:15 pm

Anadi Tagde is only nine but her bowling skills have got herself into the under-19 cricket squad of the Indore division.

The girl who was earlier not allowed to play by the local boys in their team will now be playing in a major tournament with other experienced girls.

The right-arm medium pacer will feature in the under-19 girls tournament that will start in Gwalior on Friday. The excited girl told PTI that she got fascinated with the game on seeing the boys in her area play cricket. She said, “When I was just five years old, I would watch the boys in our area playing cricket and it fascinated me.”

A fan of Hardik Pandya, Anadi started playing with her elder brother before her father to a local cricket club for training. “The boys didn’t allow me to play with them. So I used to
play with my elder brother. Then my father Anurag Tagde sent me to a local cricket
club for training,” she said.

The little girl said that she was earlier scared of leather ball but grew over the fear with the help of her father. “I was scared of the leather ball initially, but my father encouraged me and then the fear melted away,” she said.

The girl takes inspiration from her mother Deepti Tagde, who was a left-arm spinner at her university but didn’t find a place beyond that. Deepti said, “I couldn’t play at the higher level. My daughter will accomplish my dream.”

A big fan of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, Anadi hopes that one day she will make it to the Indian women’s cricket team.

