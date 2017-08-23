Nike gives new training kits to Team India

Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Ajinkya Rahane wearing the new kit. (Source: PTI) Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Ajinkya Rahane wearing the new kit. (Source: PTI)

The Indian cricketers present at the team’s optional training session here were asked try out a new training kits. Those at ground on Tuesday were MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Kedar Jadhav, Manish Pandey and Kuldeep Yadav. After sweating out at the nets, the players were asked for their feedback about the new gear by the representatives of the India’s official apparel sponsor Nike.

“The players will use the new set here and also during the limited-overs home series against Australia in September-October. Based on their feedback, the Nike will decide on its official launch,” the source said.

The gear-switch is noteworthy since it comes in the wake of players, and subsequently the BCCI, complaining about the quality of their playing and training clothing in the series so far.

Reportedly, the players’ concerns were taken seriously in the last CoA meeting. BCCI CEO Rahul Johri told The Indian Express: “It (Nike’s clothing) has come up for discussion in last CoA meeting and chairman CoA (Vinod Rai) took it very strongly. The team cannot have sub-standard kits and we will be engaging with Nike and he has asked to put our case strongly. We have to engage with them, we will have a meeting with them (Nike) next week and try to resolve it at earliest.”

The Nike representatives at the Pallekele Stadium refused to comment on the new kit. The company’s present contract runs till September 30, 2020 and it pays Rs 87,34,000 per match.

