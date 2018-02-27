Nidhas Trophy: Angelo Mathews ruled out with calf injury

Angelo Mathews has suffered a repeat of the calf injury. (Source: AP) Angelo Mathews has suffered a repeat of the calf injury. (Source: AP)

Sri Lanka’s Angelo Mathews has been ruled out of the upcoming Nidhas Trophy – tri-series comprising the islanders, India and Bangladesh which begins from March 6. His frustrations with injuries continued after picking up a calf injury ahead of the series in training. Previously he had played just one game since being reappointed as the team skipper in ODIs before being ruled out with a hamstring injury. Dinesh Chandimal is expected to lead the side.

“Angelo has been putting in a lot of effort to make himself available for the Nidahas Trophy. He has worked tremendously hard to be fit after being given a strenuous programme to follow. Unfortunately, during one of the training sessions he ended up hurting his calf,” a Sri Lanka Cricket source was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.

Even though his injury is not deemed to be serious, he has not been asked to prove his fitness possible to avoid risking it for the future. Mathews, Nuwan Pradeep, Kusal Janith Perera and Dushmantha Chameera were the players who were fighting against time to be fit for the series and needed to play in the domestic T20 competition. All but Mathews were successful in returning back to competition. Perera and Pradeep have returned fit and healthy for selection, Chameera will undergo a fitness test.

Mathews’ spell of injuries has been on the rise since January last year. The veteran returned home early from South Africa with a calf injury which forced him to miss the subsequent series against Australia and Bangladesh before making a comeback at the Champions Trophy. He then missed tour of Pakistan and UAE with a hamstring injury.

Another veteran, Lasith Malinga’s chances of making the side continue to fade with the 34-year-old deemed too old to be considered for the spot as the board looks towards building for the 2019 World Cup in England. In February, Malinga had said that he was mentally done with cricket and was mulling retirement. “Mentally I am over with playing cricket. I don’t think I will play anymore international cricket. I am planning to announce my retirement soon,” he had said.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

Get assembly election result LIVE updates from each constituency in Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd