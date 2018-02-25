Nidahas Trophy: Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni rested for T20I Tri-series, Rohit Sharma to lead side

Rohit Sharma will lead the 15-member squad as captain. (AP) Rohit Sharma will lead the 15-member squad as captain. (AP)

After a thumping 2-1 victory in the T20I series against South Africa, India will take on Bangladesh and hosts Sri Lanka in a T20I tri-series, starting from March 6. The BCCI announced the 15-member squad that will travel for the Nidahas tour to Sri Lanka and there were significant absentees in the squad. Regular Indian skipper Virat Kohli, who missed out the final T20I at Newlands, is rested for the tour and Indian opening batsman Rohit Sharma will take the captaincy role in his place.

Apart from Kohli, former Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni has also been rested from the squad. India will go on the tour with Dinesh Karthik as the primary wicketkeeper option. Deepak Hooda has received his maiden international call and will travel with the team as a reserve wicketkeeper. Washington Sundar, Mohammad Siraj, Rishabh Pant and Vijay Shankar have also been included in the 15-member squad.

India’s regular seaming bowling line-up comprising of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah and allrounder Hardik Pandya. Chinaman Kuldeep Yadav, who was the leading wicket-taker in the ODIs against South Africa has also been rested for the T20I series.

Speaking to reporters, MSK Prasad, Chairman of All-India Senior Selection Committee, said, “Mr MS Dhoni was not available for selection as he had requested for rest.”

“We’ve kept in mind the workload and upcoming schedule while finalizing the team for Nidahas Trophy. The high-performance team has suggested that adequate rest should be given to our fast bowlers to help improve athletic performance, maximize rest and prevent injury,” he added.

India T20I squad for Nidahas Trophy:

Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan (vc), KL Rahul, Suresh Raina, Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik, Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Vijay Shankar, Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, Mohd Siraj, Rishabh Pant

