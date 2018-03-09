Nidahas Trophy: Not thinking too much about those dropped chances, says Vijay Shankar

Vijay Shankar walked away with the Man of the Match award in just his second India match. (Source: AP) Vijay Shankar walked away with the Man of the Match award in just his second India match. (Source: AP)

Playing his second game in India colours, Vijay Shankar had two chances go waste in his first over against Bangladesh on Thursday. At the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, India beat Bangladesh by six-wickets but Shankar didn’t get the desired start he would have wanted due to fielding mistakes. Liton Das was the lucky batsman on both instances with Suresh Raina and Washington Sundar spilling the chances at mid-off and fine leg.

Despite not getting the perfect start, he came back in convincing fashion to take wickets of Mushfiqur Rahim and Bangladesh skipper Mahmudullah. He finished with figures of 2/32 in the win.

“That [dropped catches] did not affect me much. I was not thinking too much about those dropped chances. Dropping catches, I think is a part of the game. I would have loved to get my first wicket at that time but still, as cricketers, we know it is not easy to field under lights and with the white ball. I definitely did not give much importance to that dropped catch. I was just going back to bowl the next ball well,” said Shankar after the win.

Shankar earned support from Jaydev Unadkat who picked up three wickets to see off Bangladesh for 139/8 in the first innings. In the chase, Shikhar Dhawan once again led the pack with a 55-run knock to steer the side over the winning line.

Coming in place of Hardik Pandya and other regulars being rested, Shankar is looking to make the most of the opportunities without adding pressure on himself. “What is important for me is what I do everyday. The pressure and… comparing me with Hardik Pandya, I think, most cricketers don’t like comparing and it is very important to show what we have, rather than putting ourselves under pressure,” Vijay said.

India were guilty of giving away too many free runs in the match with 15 runs coming in the form of extras – 11 of them being wides. Shankar bowled three wides and two no balls. “Most of the extras were marginal. When we tried bowling the wide yorker, it was a bit away from the line. I think as bowlers, we can take that one extra yard in trying it out,” Shankar added.

