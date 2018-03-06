Nidahas Trophy: Twitterati hail Sri Lanka’s perfect finish against India

Sri Lanka beat India by 5 wickets. (Source: AP) Sri Lanka beat India by 5 wickets. (Source: AP)

Sri Lanka began the Nidahas Trophy campaign with a five-wicket win over India in Colombo. Riding on Kusal Perera’s 37-ball 66, Sri Lanka chased down a target of 175 runs in 18.3 overs. Earlier, the hosts asked Rohit Sharma’s Indian team to bat first and the Men in Blue compiled a total of 174/5 in allotted 20 overs.

India started off the proceedings in a disappointing manner after losing acting skipper Rohit Sharma for a duck but opener Shikhar Dhawan took the onus on himself and hammered 90 runs in 49 deliveries. Along with him, Manish Pandey who came in at number four chipped in with 37 runs before getting out to Jeevan Mendis. Sri Lanka later thoroughly dominated the Indian bowling line up to push them on the backfoot and eventually clinched the win. Here’s what pundits have to say about the home side’s chase.

After that kind of start, Sri Lanka were favourites. And they have finished well. India’s bowling looks slim. Who is Rohit’s go-to bowler now? — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) 6 March 2018

Good win boys! Well played. Very good team effort. Keep going👊 — Mahela Jayawardena (@MahelaJay) 6 March 2018

What a win !! Boys were brilliant. @KusalJPerera @PereraThisara @DuSh_Chameera were outstanding. Way to go. Lions 👏👏👏 — Angelo Mathews (@Angelo69Mathews) 6 March 2018

With that stumping of Kusal Perera, Dinesh Karthik did brilliantly well. Hasn’t been keeping regularly and with keepers and selectors, we only notice when they make mistakes. Thankless job #SLvIND — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) 6 March 2018

Kusal Perera has often given glimpses of his hitting ability. Today is more than a glimpse! — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) 6 March 2018

Early test of Rohit Sharma’s captaincy. He is a bowler short and one has been pummeled for 27 in an over. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) 6 March 2018

