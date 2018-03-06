  • Associate Sponsor
Latest News
  • Nidahas Trophy: Twitterati hail Sri Lanka’s perfect finish against India

Nidahas Trophy: Twitterati hail Sri Lanka’s perfect finish against India

Sri Lanka beat India by 5 wickets in the first match of the Nidahas Trophy 2018 as the hosts chased down a target of 175 runs in 18.3 overs.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: March 6, 2018 11:42 pm
India vs Sri Lanka, Ind vs SL, SL vs Ind, Thisara Perera, Kusal Perera, Shardul Thakur, sports news, cricket, Indian Express Sri Lanka beat India by 5 wickets. (Source: AP)
Related News

Sri Lanka began the Nidahas Trophy campaign with a five-wicket win over India in Colombo. Riding on Kusal Perera’s 37-ball 66, Sri Lanka chased down a target of 175 runs in 18.3 overs. Earlier, the hosts asked Rohit Sharma’s Indian team to bat first and the Men in Blue compiled a total of 174/5 in allotted 20 overs.

India started off the proceedings in a disappointing manner after losing acting skipper Rohit Sharma for a duck but opener Shikhar Dhawan took the onus on himself and hammered 90 runs in 49 deliveries. Along with him, Manish Pandey who came in at number four chipped in with 37 runs before getting out to Jeevan Mendis. Sri Lanka later thoroughly dominated the Indian bowling line up to push them on the backfoot and eventually clinched the win. Here’s what pundits have to say about the home side’s chase.

 

 

 

 

 

 

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Live Cricket Scores & Results
Most Read

Best of Express

 
Suresh Raina batted as if he was never out of side 