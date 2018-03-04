Nidahas Trophy good opportunity for me to cement place in the team, says Jaydev Unadkat

Jaydev Unadkat was apart of the Indian side that won the T20 series against South Africa. (Source: AP) Jaydev Unadkat was apart of the Indian side that won the T20 series against South Africa. (Source: AP)

Jaydev Unadkat has been part of the India T20I squad for quite sometime now. He has travelled with the team to foreign tours with the latest being the travel to Sri Lanka where he is part of the India squad for the Tri-Series involving the hosts and Bangladesh as the third team. The left-arm pacer wants to use this series as an opportunity to prove his worth and break into India’s ODI team.

“I will definitely think that this is a build up for the big tournaments coming up, not just the World T20, but the limited-overs World Cup as well. As I said, it is about pushing for place in the team, being able to execute skills in the middle now that I have the confidence of the (team) management and the skipper,” the left-arm pacer told PTI.

Unadkat last played against Sri Lanka in December and was named the man of the series. Speaking about the opponents, the left-arm bowler said that playing on home turf would be an added advantage to the side.

“It will be an advantage, for sure, having known their strengths and how they play in situations. Those were T20s and we are again playing T20s. So that will be an advantage for us to plan things for their batsman in the middle and a couple of new guys are coming in and we will be looking to plan for them too,” he said.

Moreover, Unadkat insisted that the tri-series is a “good” opportunity for him. “It (the tri-series) is a very good opportunity for me, having played a couple of series now with the Indian team. I am settling down in the team well and I have got the confidence to execute my skills out there at the international level, which I badly needed when I was making this comeback,” Unadkat said.

Unadkat also traveled with Indian team to South Africa. Sharing the experience, the left-hander told that the tour did help him improve his bowling skills.

“It (South Africa tour) was a good learning experience. The wickets were different and the boundaries were in fact, a bit smaller than what we are used to playing here in India. Experience wise it was good for me to bowl on those wickets and to those batsmen in their own backyard and the pressure was high of playing South Africa in South Africa,” he added.

