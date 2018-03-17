Nidahas Trophy Final, Preview: India remain firm favourites in the final against spirited Bangladesh

India take on Bangladesh in Nidahas Trophy 2018 final. (Source: AP) India take on Bangladesh in Nidahas Trophy 2018 final. (Source: AP)

The Nidahas Trophy 2018 culminates on Sunday where India squares-off against Bangladesh in the finals of the T20I tri-series. After a thrilling victory in the virtual semi-finals, the Tigers will be eager to take on the Asian giants at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. Courtesy of their dominant form, India are firm favourites to lift the trophy but will be of wary of the threat Bangladesh possess on sub-continental wickets. But after winning three of the four league matches, Rohit Sharma led India will be hoping to end the tournament on a high.

Despite fielding a second-string squad for the series, India has the psychological edge over their rivals as they boast terrific record against Bangladesh in the shortest format. Rohit Sharma’s return to form with a brilliant 89 also augurs well for the Indian team. While the likes of Suresh Raina, Shikhar Dhawan, Dinesh Karthik have also been among the runs. As far as the bowlers are concerned, Washington Sundar has been a revelation. His exploits in the powerplay have been anything but outstanding. However, he will need the pace department to back him ably.

Throughout this series, the Tigers have been vocal on the need for playing ‘Bangladesh brand of cricket’ and going by their performances in the ongoing series it seems they have finally cracked the code to succeed in this format. After suffering a dismal loss to India in the league stage, Bangladesh fought back brilliantly to defeat Sri Lanka twice. Their performance against the Islanders in the league stage showed that they have all bases covered. Their spirited performance in Colombo on Friday showed that their bowling department is equally firing and the addition of veteran Shakib-Al-Hasan has only added more to the squad. Tigers are renowned for their ability to launch surprise attacks on their victims and if the men in green can emulate a similar feat on their rivals then it will be one of their biggest accomplishments till date.

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma (C), Shikhar Dhawan, Suresh Raina, Dinesh Karthik, Manish Pandey, Jaydev Unadkat, Yuzvendra Chahal, Vijay Shankar, Shardul Thakur, Rishabh Pant, Washington Sundar, Lokesh Rahul, Axar Patel, Deepak Hooda and Mohammed Siraj

Bangladesh: Shakib Al Hasan (C), Mushfiqur Rahim, Tamim Iqbal, Mahmudullah, Rubel Hossain, Sabbir Rahman, Soumya Sarkar, Nazmul Islam, Liton Das, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Mehidy Hasan, Imrul Kayes, Ariful Haque, Nurul Hasan, Abu Hider Rony and Abu Jayed.

