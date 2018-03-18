Nidahas Trophy final: Dinesh Karthik’s ‘incredible knock’ takes Twitter by storm

India won the Nidahas Trophy final by 4 wickets. (Source: AP) India won the Nidahas Trophy final by 4 wickets. (Source: AP)

India rode on Dinesh Karthik’s emphatic batting display to win the Nidahas Trophy 2018 in an exciting finish to the clash. The Men in Blue were 133/5 in at the end of 18th over when Dinesh Karthik came in and hammered 16 runs in the first three deliveries that he faced. The clash then went down to the last over where India needed 12 runs and Vijay Shankar was on strike. Soumya Sarkar had the ball in his hands. The first ball went for a wide while the second one was a dot. The second and third deliveries went for a single apiece and the fourth one was put away to the fence by Shankar. India now needed 5 off 2 but Vijay Shankar was dismissed after he took the aerial rout only to give a catch to Mehidy Hasan. India now needed a four to tie the match and take it into the super over or a maximum to win the match. Dinesh Karthik was now on strike and hammered a full length delivery from Sarkar over extra cover boundary for a six. India won the match and the trophy by 6 wickets. Here’s who said what about India’s win on social media.

Vijay Shankar struggled to get going….but he isn’t the first player to find it tough in his first International innings. Show mercy. 🙏🙌

DK should’ve batted ahead of him anyway. #NidahasTrophy #INDvBAN — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) 18 March 2018

Never over till it’s over!!@DineshKarthik Wah wah wah!

So glad this unsporting Bangladeshi team, tainting the gentleman’s game lost today! #INDvBAN #NidahasTrophy #DineshKarthik — Saiyami Kher (@SaiyamiKher) 18 March 2018

And well deserved. Washington Sundar is player of the series. Find of the tour. Remember he is only 18. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) 18 March 2018

Dinesh Karthik made his debut before Dhoni. But he is still only 32 and batting better than ever before. Could well be a wonderful second wind for him if he can keep his form from the last 2 years — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) 18 March 2018

Congratulations to the Indian cricket team and its fans enjoy winning the #NidahasTrophyFinal All teams and fans contributed to make it a wonderful cricket tournament this year. — Maithripala Sirisena (@MaithripalaS) 18 March 2018

Incredible game of cricket .congrats to @BCCI tough luck @BCBtigers .@DineshKarthik what a knock 👏👏 — Angelo Mathews (@Angelo69Mathews) 18 March 2018

Incredible knock from @DineshKarthik under pressure👌🙏 — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) 18 March 2018

What a great and memorable climax-batting! Hats off to the hero #dineshkarthik — Shankar Shanmugham (@shankarshanmugh) 18 March 2018

