Nidahas Trophy final: Dinesh Karthik’s ‘incredible knock’ takes Twitter by storm

India lifted the Nidahas Trophy 2018 after beating Bangladesh in the final by 4 wickets.

India won the Nidahas Trophy final by 4 wickets.


India rode on Dinesh Karthik’s emphatic batting display to win the Nidahas Trophy 2018 in an exciting finish to the clash. The Men in Blue were 133/5 in at the end of 18th over when Dinesh Karthik came in and hammered 16 runs in the first three deliveries that he faced. The clash then went down to the last over where India needed 12 runs and Vijay Shankar was on strike. Soumya Sarkar had the ball in his hands. The first ball went for a wide while the second one was a dot. The second and third deliveries went for a single apiece and the fourth one was put away to the fence by Shankar. India now needed 5 off 2 but Vijay Shankar was dismissed after he took the aerial rout only to give a catch to Mehidy Hasan. India now needed a four to tie the match and take it into the super over or a maximum to win the match. Dinesh Karthik was now on strike and hammered a full length delivery from Sarkar over extra cover boundary for a six. India won the match and the trophy by 6 wickets. Here’s who said what about India’s win on social media.

