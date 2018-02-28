  • Associate Sponsor
  • Nidahas Trophy 2018: Sri Lanka announce 15-man squad, Niroshan Dickwella dropped

Nidahas Trophy 2018: Sri Lanka announce 15-man squad, Niroshan Dickwella dropped

Sri Lanka will be led by skipper Dinesh Chandimal while Suranga Lakmal has been named as the vice-captain. Nuwan Pradeep also returns to the side.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: February 28, 2018 8:15 pm
Sri lanka cricket team, sri lanka squad, nidhas trophy, Niroshan Dickwella, india sri lanka bangladesh series, cricket series, cricket schedule, cricket tri series, cricket news Sri Lanka will host the Nidahas Trophy which begins from March 6.
Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) announced it’s 15 member squad (out of the 20 member pool) for the upcoming T20 tri-series in Sri Lanka, starting March 6. Dinesh Chandimal will lead the Lankan side while Suranga Lakmal has been named as the vice-captain. One of the significant omissions is that of Niroshan Dickwella who was dropped after a string of mediocre outings. In his last T20I series, Dickwella could only accumulate 39 runs.

Meanwhile, the likes of Dhananjaya de Silva, Nuwan Pradeep have also been included in the side. Dasun Shanaka, Nuwan Pradeep Dushmantha Chameera will lead the seam attack. The responsibility of batting will be shouldered by Chadimal, Upul Tharanga, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis. Allrounders, Amila Aponso, and Jeevan Mendis add more depth to the side. Senior statesman Angelo Mathews had already been ruled out due to a recurring hamstring injury.

ALSO READ: Nidahas Trophy 2018: Schedule, Time Table, Fixtures, Match Timings

The seven-match T20 series between India, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka will be played to celebrate Sri Lanka’s 70th year of Independence. Visitors India and Bangladesh will arrive in Sri Lanka on March 4. The first match is between Sri Lanka and India at the R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo.

Squad: Dinesh Chandimal (c), Suranga Lakmal (vc), Upul Tharanga, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis, Dasun Shanaka, Kusal Janith Perera, Thisara Perera, Jeevan Mendis, Isuru Udana, Akila Dananjaya, Amila Aponso, Nuwan Pradeep, Dushmantha Chameera, Dhananjaya De Silva

