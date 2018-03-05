Nidahas Trophy 2018: Rohit Sharma’s young brigade aim to prove their mettle in Sri Lanka

Rohit Sharma will lead the Indian young brigade in the Nidahas Trophy which begins on Tuesday. (Source: BCCI) Rohit Sharma will lead the Indian young brigade in the Nidahas Trophy which begins on Tuesday. (Source: BCCI)

Nidahas Trophy 2018 will provide the perfect platform for a new look India led by Rohit Sharma to test its credentials. With senior statesmen – MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and regulars like Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya and others rested, it is a chance for the promising young players to make a mark. The Tri-nation subcontinental showdown will be contested between Sri Lanka, India and Bangladesh. The first match which takes place on Tuesday will feature India and Sri Lanka at the R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo.

The decision of selectors to experiment with the younger lot means that the likes of wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant, paceman Mohammed Siraj, Washington Sundar and others get a chance to prove their mettle and show that they belong to the international stage. But what will be interesting to see is what sort of combination the Indian think-tank opts for, considering that they will look to give as many opportunities as possible to the youngsters.

Skipper Rohit Sharma will open the batting and the most likely person to accompany him at the other end will be Shikhar Dhawan. This puts KL Rahul’s spot in a bit of jeopardy because Suresh Raina and Manish Pandey have sealed the slots for number three and four. Hence, it will be intriguing to see where Rahul fits in.

With MS Dhoni rested, young wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant will shoulder the responsibility of pinch hitter towards the end of the innings. However, this will be his first T20I since July 2017. But if he does replicate his domestic form then it will definitely augur well for team India. Dinesh Karthik will assume wicketkeeping duties.

Jaydev Unadkat was apart of the Indian side that won the T20 series against South Africa. (Source: AP) Jaydev Unadkat was apart of the Indian side that won the T20 series against South Africa. (Source: AP)

Among the bowlers, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel and Washington Sundar head the spin department while Jaydev Unadkat will lead the seam attack. Undakat, who has been a part of the Indian T20I side will look to use this series as an opportunity to prove his worth and break into India’s ODI team. Shardul Thakur, Mohammad Siraj will be other seamers in the team. Another notable aspect is whether India opts for a third seamer or goes with allrounder Vijay Shankar.

As far as the hosts are concerned, they will be rejuvenated after their recent tri-series victory in Bangladesh last month. Dinesh Chandimal will lead the side and Suranga Lakmal will be his deputy. Upul Tharanga, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis along with their skipper will shoulder the duty of the batting.

Suranga Lakmal, Dasun Shanaka, Dushmantha Chameera and mystery spinner Dhananjaya De Silva will need to bring their experience into play against a potent Indian batting line-up. Else, India seems favourites to run away with the match. However, a couple of early strikes will definitely put the second string Indian batting under pressure.

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Suresh Raina, Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Vijay Shankar, Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, Mohammad Siraj and Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper).

Sri Lanka: Dinesh Chandimal (Captain), Suranga Lakmal (vice-captain), Upul Tharanga, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis, Dasun Shanaka, Kusal Janith Perera, Thisara Perera, Jeevan Mendis, Isuru Udana, Akila Dananjaya, Amila Aponso, Nuwan Pradeep, Dushmantha Chameera, Dhananjaya De Silva.

