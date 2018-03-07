Nidahas Trophy 2018, India vs Sri Lanka: India hit by blast from the past

Sri Lanka’s Kusal Perera celebrates scoring a half century — 66 off 37 — against India in the first T20 in Colombo. (Source: PTI) Sri Lanka’s Kusal Perera celebrates scoring a half century — 66 off 37 — against India in the first T20 in Colombo. (Source: PTI)

THERE WAS a time some two decades ago when Indian bowlers would be welcomed in Sri Lanka with no great hospitality on the field. And often it would be the same man responsible for it. He was a left-handed dynamo who wielded his bat like a rapier and literally slashed the hapless visitors and their egos into pieces. And when Sanath Jayasuriya finally stepped away, Kusal Perera was touted to take over from him.

He was shorter than his legendary predecessor but had equally powerful forearms to muscle and pummel length deliveries to the same areas that Jayasuriya would with little mercy. Perera hasn’t quite lived up to that early promise, not often enough anyway, and if anything his career has floated around in limbo.

But then on Tuesday in the opening match of the Nidahas Trophy, he turned back the clock. He ended up giving the Indian bowlers the same kind of rude awakening that Jayasuriya had made such a habit of. He slashed, he cut, he whipped and he bludgeoned en route to a blazing 37-ball 66 that saw the hosts through to a comfortable five-wicket win at the Premadasa Stadium.

While anyone who turned their arm over would invariably be at the receiving end whenever Jayasuriya produced one of his famous assaults, there was always one who inevitably would end taking the brunt of it. Perera too showed similar favouritism in Colombo. Unfortunately it was Shardul Thakur who ended up paying and how.

It was his first over, and just the third of Sri Lanka’s innings as they set about in pursuit of 175. Perera was on 7 off 3, having already hit a six over deep backward square-leg off Washington Sundar. By the end of Thakur’s over, Perera had galloped to 33 off 10. He’d taken the Mumbai seamer for 27 runs.

The over started off with three cracking fours, all three of wide deliveries providing Perera with exactly what he needs to unleash his strokes, a lot of width. The first two were hit to either side of the ground, the first short-arm pulled like Jayasuriya and the other slashed through the covers. The third was fuller and driven past extra-cover. There was width again on the fourth and this time it disappeared over the cover fence despite having been delivered at a slower pace. By now Thakur was rattled, understandably. Perera had done a Jayasuriya to him.

Thakur faces the brunt

There are a number of Indian pacers of yore who would have empathized with exactly what Thakur was going through as he dished out a high full-toss, which was also carved for four. Five balls, five boundaries. Then came the sixth, straight down the ground after being once again allowed to free his arms. Perera had just hit Thakur for six consecutive boundaries. He’d also set Sri Lanka well on their way to a big win. After having carried an air of indomitability—except when it rained—in South Africa during the limited-overs leg of their tour, the Indians were suddenly under serious pump, if not a little ragged.

To their credit, they did fight back. Thakur only conceded 15 runs off the next 15 balls he delivered. And even the likes of Vijay Shankar on debut chipped in with some defensive overs. But the rate at which Perera scored meant that the rest of the Lankans only had to score run-a-ball to get the remaining 109 runs while their aggressor was at the crease and also once he’d gone.

It was deservedly Sundar who sent him back. The 18-year-old had started off proceedings for India perfectly by getting rid of Kusal Mendis in his very first over. In a match that didn’t quite go India’s way—except a typically aggressive 90 from Shikhar Dhawan gave them a decent headstart in the contest—the Tamil Nadu off-spinner was the big gain.

He bowled right through the powerplay overs, and despite going for a couple of sixes, finished with respectable figures. He returned to finish is quota when Perera was well and truly in the midst of his onslaught, and brought it to an end in classical off-spinner fashion. It was a dipping delivery that tempted the left-hander to step out, found him just slightly short of reaching its pitch, spun past and had him stumped by Dinesh Karthik. It was a remarkable over in the circumstances, considering he just went for a single run, that too a wide.

When Upul Tharanga was bowled by Yuzvendra Chahal there seemed to be some light yet left for India. It came down to needing 24 runs in the last three overs. But Thisara Perera more or less sealed the matter by hitting an erring Jaydev Unadkat for a six and a four off the last two balls of the 18th over.

India started off badly with the bat earlier in the day losing Rohit Sharma and Suresh Raina early—one to a brilliant catch and the other to an ungainly shot. Dhawan and Manish Pandey did their bit with a 102-run stand. But while Dhawan kept finding the boundary, Pandey and Rishabh Pant struggled to do the same. They scored at strike-rates in the early 100s and India never got the final flourish required to push the score closer to 200. In the end it didn’t matter, not after Perera turned it into throwback Tuesday by invoking an original blast from the past.

