Nidahas Trophy 2018: Bangladesh appoint Courtney Walsh as interim coach

Bangladesh’ current bowling coach Courtney Walsh has been named as the interim coach of the Tigers or next month’s tri-nation Twenty20 series in Sri Lanka. Walsh, who has been the bowling coach since 2016, takes over from Richard Halsall (interim head coach since October). The position of Bangladesh’ head coach had been vacant ever since Chandika Hathurusingha quit after being in charge for three years.

Bangladesh Cricket Board president Nazmul Hassan confirmed the development and said, “Walsh has vast experience and everyone respects him as well.” “Since I will be going to Sri Lanka, a lot of the directors also will come with me. I personally feel that Khaled Mahmud Sujon should go as team manager,” Hassan added.

“We still haven’t talked to him about it. We have finalized on the other roles like we have also decided to give the batting duties to someone which we will announce on Tuesday,” ESPN cricinfo quoted him saying .

Squad: Shakib Al Hasan (captain), Mahmudullah Riyad (vice captain), Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Imrul Kayes, Mushfiqur Rahim, Sabbir Rahman, Mustafizur Rahman, Rubel Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Abu Hider, Abu Jayed, Ariful Haque, Nazmul Islam, Nurul Hasan, Mehedi Hasan.

