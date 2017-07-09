ICC Women’s World Cup 2017: New Zealand’s Sophie Devine becomes first woman to slam nine sixes in an ODI innings

During her 93-run innings, Sophie Devine smashed seven boundaries and recorded nine sixes. (Source: Twitter) During her 93-run innings, Sophie Devine smashed seven boundaries and recorded nine sixes. (Source: Twitter)

New Zealand’s Sophie Devine became the first woman to hit nine sixes in an ODI innings after hammering quick 93 runs off just 41 balls, helping her side register a comfortable win against Pakistan in the ICC Women’s World Cup match at County Ground in Taunton on Saturday. Devine played a blistering knock but missed out on the fastest century in Women’s ODIs.

During her 93-run innings, she smashed seven boundaries and recorded nine sixes, becoming the first batswoman in women’s ODI history to hit maximum sixes in a match. She surpasses South Africa’s Lizelle Lee, who has smashed seven maximums on two occasions. Lee first smashed seven sixes against Bangladesh in January 12, 2017 while the other came against India in the ongoing World Cup. Other women cricketers to hit five or more sixes in an innings are Natalie Sciver (6), Chole Tryon (6) and Chamari Atapattu (6).

Earlier, Pakistan captain Sana Mir won the toss and elected to bat, but their batting line-up couldn’t settle in the middle as the wickets kept falling at regular intervals. As a result, the women in green were bowled out for 144 runs in 46.5 overs.

ICC quoted Divine as saying, “100 is just a number, it’s funny how seven more runs is a big deal, but at the end of the day a win is the most important thing in the World Cup.

“A lot of work goes in behind the scenes, my physique probably lends itself to more power-hitting in the game, but it was just my day.” she said.

The Kiwis reached their target in 15 overs with eight wickets in hand. They will face now face the hosts England at Derby on Wednesday.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd