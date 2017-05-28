New Zealand’s Nathan McCullum takes the most catches in an ICC Champions Trophy match in 2013

Nathan McCullum played for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League. (Source: Express photo) Nathan McCullum played for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League. (Source: Express photo)

Nathan McCullum took four catches against England in a Champions Trophy 2013 match that was reduced to 24 overs both sides due to rain, the most by a fielder in an innings of the tournament. However, his heroics failed as England won the match by 10 runs.

England captain Alastair Cook, scored 64 to ensure that they finished their innings with 169 all-out in 23.3 overs. The hosts could could have won with a greater margin after losing the toss had they not lost 7/28.

The two brothers Brendon and Nathan helped restrict their opponents with quick wickets.

Nathan, who dropped three catches that evening, got to make up for his errors in the 19th. Cook’s dismissal was followed by a collapse of the English side as Nathan ended up taking four catches.

4 days until #CT17! @MccullumNathan took 4 catches against England at CT13 – the most by a fielder in an innings at the CT! 🇳🇿 pic.twitter.com/xDJqUkApdB — ICC (@ICC) 28 May 2017

The match was also crucial for Mitchell McClenaghan who got his third wicket to become the leading wicket-taker in the tournament with 11.

Chasing 170, the Black Caps were restricted to 8/159. James Anderson helped England’s campaign by reducing New Zealand to 2/14 as he dismissed openers Luke Ronchi and Martin Guptill in the very same over. Nathan ended up scoring a meager 13 before his wicket was claimed by Anderson.

Kane Williamson was the only saving grace for the Black Caps, but his performance was not enough to take New Zealand to the semifinals of the Champions Trophy four years back.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd