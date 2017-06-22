New Zealand’s Luke Ronchi retires from international cricket

Luke Ronchi featured in four Tests, 85 One-day internationals and 32 T20Is. Luke Ronchi featured in four Tests, 85 One-day internationals and 32 T20Is.

After making his International debut for Australia in 2008 and later joining New Zealand in 2012, wicketkeeper-batsman Luke Ronchi announces his retirement from the international game, says the time is right to focus on his family.

Ronchi, who featured in four Tests and 85 One-day internationals, said he felt privileged to have represented the Balck Caps at a time in which it was competitive in all three formats.

“I can’t think of a better time to have been involved with New Zealand Cricket. From the 2015 World Cup campaign, through to the overseas tours of that time and some amazing games and series, it’s been a genuine highlight for me,” he said.

The right-handed batsman, who was born in Dannevirke but raised in Western Australia, made into the Australia team as a stand-in for Brad Haddin during Australia’s tour of West Indies, where he featured four ODIs and a T20I.

Thanks for all the msgs, very humbling. Must say a big thank you to @BLACKCAPS for the opportunities to play as long as I did, loved it — Luke Ronchi (@ronchi04) June 22, 2017

New Zealand coach Mike Hesson describes the 36-year old wicketkeeper as the epitome of a professional athlete.

“We’ll remember Luke fondly for the energy he created in the field and his selfless attitude towards the team. He was always prepared to play a role for the greater good of the team; to do what was required even if that risked sacrificing his wicket. Luke was one of the best glovemen going around and I think that’s often overlooked in a game increasingly dominated by batting and run-scoring,” Hesson said.

Known for his ability hard-hitting down the ground, his 170 from 99 balls against Sri Lanka is one of the most memorable innings, which also guided New Zealand to a 108-run victory.

