New Zealand’s contracted players likely to remain unavailable for World XI series in Pakistan: NZC

As efforts to bring international cricket back to Pakistan take significant steps there is a major setback with reports of New Zealand cricket stating that none of the contracted will feature in the proposed upcoming World XI side touring Pakistan for a three match T20 series. It is scheduled to be held in September.

New Zealand Cricket’s chief executive David White has stated that New Zealand’s 21 centrally contracted players will not be able to play because they have ‘international commitments’ to adhere to.

“For the contracted players it’s highly likely they will be unavailable [for Pakistan] due to other international commitments, that I can’t say any more about at this stage,” White said.

“It’s reality. We can’t announce it yet but there’s a fairly strong possibility we’ll have international commitments over that period that would preclude the players participating.”

This effectively means that non-contracted players such as Luke Ronchi and Brendon McCullum can participate.

“For the non-contracted players there’s ongoing security advice from the ICC, and I know the Players’ Association has sought independent security advice as well,” White said. “They’ll be guided by that advice and make a decision and they would have to assume the risk of going [to Pakistan].”

Heath Mills, New Zealand Players’ Association’s chief, added that the risk assessment report is still being worked out. “I know that they (organisers) plan to speak to some New Zealand players and (Ronchi) was one of them,” Mills said. “We’ve advised them all that FICA are currently working through getting a risk assessment completed and we’ll be sending it out to to the guys so they can make up their minds if they decide they want to go, as to whether the risk is worth it.”

