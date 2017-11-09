New Zealand women lose five wickets in six balls against Pakistan, end up winning the match

New Zealand lost three batters to run outs in a single over. (Source: ESPNCricinfo screenshot) New Zealand lost three batters to run outs in a single over. (Source: ESPNCricinfo screenshot)

In what has to be one of the most incredible batting collapses this year, New Zealand women lost five wickets in six balls against Pakistan in a T20 match. The two sides are playing a three-match T20 series in Sharjah. New Zealand lead the series 1-0. The White Ferns were batting first in the second T20I and had managed to get to a respectable total of 136/3 by the end of the 17th over. The next over was bowled by debutant Nashra Sandhu and that is when all hell broke lose.

Sandhu’s first ball went for two runs. Amy Sattherwaite returned to strike and she was bowled in the next ball. Katey Martin and Maddy Green were both run out off subsequent balls. Sam Curtis fended off one before becoming the third batter to be run out in the over. Sadia Yousuf then took the ball and Thamsyn Newton was stumped off the very first ball. That was the last wicket to fall in the innings and New Zealand managed to get to 150 after that onslaught.

The White Ferns didn’t allow this to affect them. They didn’t allow Pakistan get their innings going in any way. The hosts managed just one six and four fours throughout their innings and ended the match with 111 on the board and three wickets to spare. New Zealand have now thus won the series 2-0.

