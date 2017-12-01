New Zealand vs West Indies: Sunil Ambris creates unwanted history with hit-wicket dismissal

Sunil Ambris had the worst possible start to his Test career. Sunil Ambris had the worst possible start to his Test career.

It was a terrible day for West Indies with the bat against New Zealand at Wellington. Facing ruthless seam attack comprising of Trent Boult, Matt Henry, and Neil Wagner, the visitors barely got off to a start and saw wickets tumble in quick succession. Neil Wagner’s 7-39 remained the highlight for the hosts as they got West Indies all out for 134. But for debutant Sunil Ambris, the day proved to be even worse. The 24-year old created an unwanted piece of record with the bat, or rather his leg.

Coming in to bat after Shai Hope’s wicket, Ambris’ nerves got the better of him as he got out via hit-wicket on the first delivery. The right-hand batsman successfully faced Wagner’s delivery and drove it towards the fine leg. But as he played the shot, he went a little too further behind his crease and nudged the bails with his leg, adjudging him out via hit wicket.

With the fall in this manner, Ambris became the first cricketer to score a golden duck via a hit-wicket on his Test debut. He also became the first Test cricketer to get out by a hit-wicket on a duck in over 14 years. Former Australian skipper Steve Waugh was the last player to get out on a duck in this manner in 2003 against India.

He also became the first batsman to get out on via a hit-wicket on his Test debut since Carlton Baugh, who got out at 19 against Australia in April 2003.

New Zealand took control of the match and ended the day with 85/2 at stumps on Day 1.

