New Zealand vs West Indies, Live Online Streaming, 1st Test: When and where to watch the first Test, live TV coverage, time in IST

New Zealand will take on West Indies in a two-match Test series which begins on Thursday. While Windies skipper Jason Holder believes that his side is settled the likes of Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel, and Shai Hope will be ones to watch out for. New Zealand, on the other hand, will see a lot of new faces take the field. Uncapped wicketkeeper Tom Blundell along with batsman George Worker is expected to make their debut. With Tim Southee out of the squad, Lockie Ferguson has been called in as cover for the first cricket Test.

The contest between the two teams promises to be an even one. The average first innings score is 312 while in the second innings it dips to below 250. Batting on the fourth day becomes, even more, tougher as the average score plummets to 141. Hence, winning the toss becomes even more important and whichever teams wins it will look to bat first.

When is New Zealand vs West Indies, 1st Test?

The first Test takes place at Basin Reserve, Wellington.

What time does New Zealand vs West Indies, 1st Test start?

The first Test between New Zealand and West Indies will start at 3.30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will do the live broadcast of New Zealand vs West Indies, 1st Test?

The first Test of the three-match Test series will air on Neo Sports.

How do I watch online live streaming of New Zealand vs West Indies, 1st Test?

You can watch the live streaming on of New Zealand vs West Indies, 1st Test on skygo. You can also follow scores and commentary on Indianexpress.com

What are the squads of two teams for New Zealand vs West Indies, 1st Test

New Zealand squad: Kane Williamson (C), Jeet Raval, Tom Latham, Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Santner, Tom Blundell (WK), Colin de Grandhomme, Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Matt Henry, Neil Wagner, Lockie Ferguson

West Indies squad: Jason Holder (C), Kraigg Brathwaite (VC), Sunil Ambris, Devendra Bishoo, Jermaine Blackwood, Roston Chase, Miguel Cummins, Shane Dowrich, Shannon Gabriel, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Kieran Powell, Raymon Reifer, Kemar Roach

