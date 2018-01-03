Colin Munro becomes first to three T20 centuries

Colin Munro scored 104 against West Indies in the third T20I. (Source: AP) Colin Munro scored 104 against West Indies in the third T20I. (Source: AP)

Colin Munro became the first ever batsman to hit three T20 centuries when he smacked 104 runs in 53 balls against West Indies in the third T20 at the Bay Oval. Right behind him are fellow Kiwi Brendon McCullum, Zimbabwe’s Evin Williams, India’s Rohit Sharma and West Indies’ Chris Gayle – all who have two centuries each. Munro brought up his century in 47 balls before being dismissed by Carlos Brathwaite.

With New Zealand leading the three T20 series 1-0, Munro continued his blazing run of form against the visitors by smacking yet another blitzing knock. In the first T20, Munro scored 53 at Nelson followed by 66 in the second T20, also at Bay Oval, which was washed out by rain.

New Zealand won the toss and elected to bat with Munro and Martin Guptill providing a glorious start to the hosts. Munro’s 104 run knock featured three boundaries and ten sixes while sharing a 136 run stand for the opening wicket. Guptill, on the other hand, scored 63 runs from 38 balls laced with five fours and two sixes. Tom Bruce (23 from 14) and Kane Williamson (19 from 8) also chipped in with cameos to take New Zealand’s total to 243/5 in the 20 overs. West Indies are yet to win a match in the series having already lost the three Test and ODI matches.

