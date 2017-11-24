New Zealand vs West Indies: BJ Watling won’t keep wickets in series opener

BJ Watling is still recovering from hip injury. (Source: Reuters File photo) BJ Watling is still recovering from hip injury. (Source: Reuters File photo)

New Zealand wicketkeeper BJ Watling will not keep wickets during the side’s opening Test match of the two-match series against West Indies at home. According to a Cricbuzz report, a team spokesperson confirmed that Watling won’t be available for performing the duties behind the stumps. The right-hander earlier picked up a hip injury while warming up for Northern Knights’ Plunkett Shield match against Central Stags and is yet to recover from it.

Though he won’t be keeping wickets against West Indies, Watling will be available as a pure batsman. He opened for Northern Districts against Otago on Friday. Before the start of the Test series, West Indies team will face New Zealand ‘A’ in a three-day warm-up match scheduled to begin from Saturday in Lincoln. Tom Blundell will be the gloveman for New Zealand ‘A’ side. Blundell has played one T20I for New Zealand and is now favourite to get maiden Test call-up when New Zealand lock horns with West Indies in Wellington.

Watling has so far played 52 Test matches for New Zealand and has scored 2702 runs at an average of 38.05. The two-Test series will be followed by three ODIs and three T20Is. West Indies are coming into this series with a 1-0 win over Zimbabwe in two-match away series.

New Zealand Test squad: Kane Williamson(c), Tom Latham, Jeet Raval, Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling, Mitchell Santner, Colin de Grandhomme, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, Trent Boult, Matt Henry

West Indies Test squad: Jason Holder(c), Kraigg Brathwaite, Sunil Ambris, Devendra Bishoo, Jermaine Blackwood, Roston Chase, Miguel Cummins, Shane Dowrich, Shannon Gabriel, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Kieran Powell, Raymon Reifer, Kemar Roach

