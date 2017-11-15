New Zealand vs West Indies: BJ Watling doubtful for first Test

BJ Watling is still recovering from a hip injury. (Reuters File Photo) BJ Watling is still recovering from a hip injury. (Reuters File Photo)

New Zealand have named wicketkeeper BJ Watling in their 12-man squad for the first Test against West Indies beginning December 1 but the cricketer is doubtful to be part of the playing XI as he recovers from a hip injury.

New Zealand Cricket will add another player in the squad only after the warm-up game between New Zealand ‘A’ and West Indies and will keep an eye on Watling’s recovery with 15 days to go for the first Test.

“Aside from a question mark over BJ, we have a fully fit squad who have all shown they have what it takes to perform at test level,” selector Gavin Larsen said. “We want to hit the ground running for that first match at the Basin Reserve. It’s a special place to play cricket and we’re determined to start the summer on a positive note.”

New Zealand have retained all-rounder Colin de Grandhomme with Matt Henry being the fourth pacer in the squad after Tim Southee, Trent Boult and Neil Wagner. Kane Williamson will lead the side. The only spinner in the side in Mitchell Santner. Opener Jeet Raval also retained his spot in the squad.

The second match of the two-Test series will be played in Hamilton from December 9.

Squad: Kane Williamson (capt), Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Jeet Raval, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, Neil Wagner, BJ Watling

