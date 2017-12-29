New Zealand vs West Indies, Live Cricket Score, 1st T20: Colin Munro departs after a fiery knock

New Zealand vs West Indies, Live Cricket Score, 1st T20: New Zealand take on West Indies in 1st T20. (Source: Black Caps Twitter) New Zealand vs West Indies, Live Cricket Score, 1st T20: New Zealand take on West Indies in 1st T20. (Source: Black Caps Twitter)

New Zealand vs West Indies, Live Cricket Score, 1st T20: West Indies have already lost, rather been trounced, the Test and ODI series and hope a change in formats will also result in change in fortunes. Playing their preferred shortest format, West Indies would consider themselves within a chance of breaking the duck that they’ve encountered so far in New Zealand by being blanked in the Tests and ODIs and how. Saxton Oval will play host to its first ever T20 with New Zealand in pulsating form – helped considerably by the visitors’ leaky batting. Tim Southee will lead New Zealand in the absence of Kane Williamson with the latter being rested. Plenty of changes for the hosts could affect things and their planning as well with the visitors missing Kieron Pollard due to personal reasons. The three match T20 series culminates on January 3. Catch live score and updates from New Zealand vs West Indies here.

TEAMS:

New Zealand: Colin Munro, Martin Guptill, Glenn Phillips (wk), Tom Bruce, Ross Taylor, Anaru Kitchen, Doug Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee (c), Ish Sodhi, Seth Rance

West Indies: Chris Gayle, Chadwick Walton (wk), Andre Fletcher, Shai Hope, Jason Mohammed, Carlos Brathwaite (c), Rovman Powell, Ashley Nurse, Kesrick Williams, Jerome Taylor, Samuel Badree

