New Zealand vs South Africa, one-off T20I: Imran Tahir spins Proteas to big win

Imran Tahir picked up his first five-for in T20 International cricket. (Source: CSA twitter) Imran Tahir picked up his first five-for in T20 International cricket. (Source: CSA twitter)

New Zealand and South Africa had played 14 T20 internationals, with the Proteas securing victory in 10 of them. On Friday, South Africa inflicted one more defeat on the Black Caps as they won the first T20 by 78 runs.

Imran Tahir picked up his first five-for in T20 International cricket and was justly awarded the man of the match. Hashim Amla shone with the bat as he scored 62. His innings featured 9 fours and a six . Ably supporting him at the other end was Faf du Plessis (26) as they together forged a partnership of 87. Jean-Paul Duminy who hit a quick-fire 29 provided the much needed thrust at the end of the innings as South Africa piled up 185 for the loss of six wickets.

While the New Zealand bowlers were smashed all round the park it was Trent Boult’s spell of 4 overs for 8 runs with two wickets that stood out. It was his brilliant bowling that stemmed the run-flow or else South Africa were set for a total of more than 200.

Chasing a total of 186 New Zealand got off to a poor start. 20-year old Glenn Phillips, who bagged his maiden T20 International cap, could not make much of an impression as he managed to score just 5 in 11 balls. Wickets kept falling in regular intervals as New Zealand buckled under pressure and the innings finally folded at 106. Andile Phehlukwayo and Imran Tahir inflicted maximum damage with the ball for South Africa.

Debutant Tom Bruce , a reputed clean hitter of the cricket ball, was the only bright spot in the New Zealand innings as he top scored with 33. Some late fireworks towards the end of the innings was provided by Tim Southee who smashed 3 sixes.

