New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Online streaming: When and where to watch NZ v Pak 1st T20I, tv coverage

New Zealand thumped Pakistan at home after grabbing a clean sweep win in the five-match ODI series. The Blackcaps would now take on the visiting team in a three-match T20I series scheduled to begin from Monday in Wellington. The Champions Trophy 2017 winning side, Pakistan were totally outplayed in the ODIs but they would now look to turn fortunes in the shortest format. On the other side, New Zealand would seek to continue their winning streak when they meet Sarfraz Ahmed’s side in Wellington.

When is New Zealand vs Pakistan 1st T20 international?

New Zealand vs Pakistan 1st T20 international will be played on Monday, January 22, 2018. This will be the first match of the three-match T20 international series.

Where is New Zealand vs Pakistan 1st T20 international?

New Zealand vs Pakistan 1st T20 international will be played at Westpac Stadium, Wellington.

What time does New Zealand vs Pakistan 1st T20 international begin?

New Zealand vs Pakistan 1st T20 international will begin at 08:30 AM IST (0300 hrs GMT). NZ vs PAK T20 will be played in in Wellington. The toss of NZ vs PAK 1st T20 will take place half an hour prior to the first ball – 08:00 AM IST.

Which TV channel will telecast New Zealand vs Pakistan 1st T20 international live?

New Zealand vs Pakistan 1st T20 international will be broadcast live on Star Sports network from 08:30 AM IST.

How do I live to stream New Zealand vs Pakistan 1st T20 international?

You can watch New Zealand vs Pakistan 1st T20 international on HotStar or can follow Indian Express.com for live updates.

Squad:

New Zealand Squad: Kane Williamson (c), Glenn Phillips (wk), Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Ross Taylor, Colin de Grandhomme, Anaru Kitchen, Tom Bruce, Mitchell Santner, Ben Wheeler, Seth Rance, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee

Pakistan Squad: Sarfraz Ahmed (c & wk), Fakhar Zaman, Umar Amin, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Ahmed Shehzad, Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Sohail, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Aamer Yamin, Rumman Raees, Mohammad Amir

