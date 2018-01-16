New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Cricket Score, 4th ODI: Colin Munro, Martin Guptill off to flier in chase of 263

New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Cricket Score, 4th ODI: Mohammad Hafeez’s 81 took Pakistan to 262. (Source: Twitter/Black Caps) New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Cricket Score, 4th ODI: Mohammad Hafeez’s 81 took Pakistan to 262. (Source: Twitter/Black Caps)

Pakistan thrashed the New Zealand bowling attack in the final five overs to score 62 runs and take themselves to 262 runs in 50 overs in the fourth ODI of the series. Mohammed Hafeez and Sarfraz Ahmed provided Pakistan with a smashing finish on the surface which is tough to deal with – it is slow and hitting the spinners has been difficult. Pakistan lost couple of wickets early before Fakhar Zaman and Haris Sohail helped solidify the inning and ensure a fairly stiff total. New Zealand spinners brought the hosts into the contest by slowing down the flow of runs but in the end, they threw it all away. The way Kane Williamson and Mitchell Santner bowled is the blueprint for success on this surface. Catch live scores and updates from New Zealand vs Pakistan in 4th ODI from Seddon Park, Hamilton.

New Zealand vs Pakistan, Live Cricket Score and Updates, 4th ODI:

TEAMS:

New Zealand XI: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson (c), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham (wk), Henry Nicholls, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult

Pakistan XI: Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Haris Sohail, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Sarfraz Ahmed (c & wk), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Amir, Hasan Ali, Rumman Raees

