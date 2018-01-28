New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score 3rd T20: Pakistan win toss, elect to bat against New Zealand

New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score 3rd T20I: Pakistan bat against New Zealand New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score 3rd T20I: Pakistan bat against New Zealand

New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score 3rd T20I: New Zealand have won six out of the seven matches they have played against Pakistan on this tour. They would like to continue that momentum in the final game of Pakistan’s tour when the two teams meet for the final time in the 3rd T20I in Mount Manganui. The series is tied 1-1 and the top two teams in the shortest format will try and win it. But both teams are going to make more than a couple of changes. Pakistan have ruled out Hasan Ali due to a twisted ankle. Colin Munro and Glenn Phillips are also out of New Zealand line-up as well. Ross Taylor is expected to be part of the playing XI. Catch Live Cricket Score New Zealand vs Pakistan 3rd T20I in Mount Maunganui here.

New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score 3rd T20I Live Updates: Pakistan have won the toss and elected to bat against New Zealand. Sarfraz Ahmed has no doubts about it. Kane Williamson hints that he may open today

Final game of the tour and New Zealand host Pakistan for the 3rd T20. The series is tied at 1-1 and both teams want to win it. New Zealand are the number one team in the world in the shortest format but Pakistan are number two. Battle of the top teams in the decider.

