New Zealand vs Pakistan, Live Cricket Score, 1st T20: Pakistan suffer miserable start against New Zealand

New Zealand vs Pakistan, Live Cricket Score, 1st T20: New Zealand take on Pakistan in Wellington. (Source: Twitter/Black Caps) New Zealand vs Pakistan, Live Cricket Score, 1st T20: New Zealand take on Pakistan in Wellington. (Source: Twitter/Black Caps)

New Zealand have had resounding success at home in the recent past – blanking West Indies in Tests, ODIs and T20 and following it up with a 5-0 thrashing of Pakistan in the 50 over matches. The focus in the New Zealand – Pakistan series now shifts towards the shortest format and like West Indies, they too would hope that a chance in format results in change in fortunes. Pakistan did pose a decent challenge in the final two ODIs and they would like to continue that in the T20s with the unpredictability of format going well with the unpredictability of the team. The fact that Pakistan are second ranked T20 side also highlights their stature. Catch live scores and updates from New Zealand vs Pakistan in 1st T20 from Wellington.

New Zealand vs Pakistan, Live Cricket Score, 1st T20: 0845 hrs IST: WOEFUL START FOR PAKISTAN! Mohammad Nawaz goes for 7 as Southee strikes once again. Another Pakistan batsman tried to clear the infield but fails. Nawaz sends his mistimed shot to Munro at mid-on. Pakistan are 15/3

0837 hrs IST: GONE! Two dismissals and two catches for Kitchen. This time Umar Amin is the Pakistan batsman to fall and Rance is the bowler. Pakistan thus lose both openers – this time to a glorious catch. Short of length delivery around off, Amin swung across and gets a top edge. It goes up in the air and Kitchen back-tracks to hold on.

0834 hrs IST: GONE! Skipper for the day Tim Southee strikes on the third delivery. A little fuller outside off, Zaman goes hard at it and the face of the bat turns in his hands to mess up the timing. It has been sliced straight to Kitchen at cover. Zaman goes for 3

0830 hrs IST: Fakhar Zaman and Umar Amin to open for Pakistan and they make their way to the crease. Zaman to face the first ball. Rance with the ball for New Zealand

TOSS: New Zealand have won the toss and chosen to field first in Wellington. Big blow for New Zealand even before the first ball has been bowled. Kane Williamson has a side stiff and won’t play with Tim Southee stepping in as captain.

TEAMS:

New Zealand XI: Martin Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Glenn Phillips(w), Tom Bruce, Ross Taylor, Anaru Kitchen, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee(c), Ish Sodhi, Seth Rance

Pakistan XI: Umar Amin, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Sohail, Sarfraz Ahmed(w/c), Babar Azam, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Amir, Rumman Raees

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd