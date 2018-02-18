  • Associate Sponsor
Express Eye
  • New Zealand vs England Live Cricket Score, Live Streaming 6th T20: New Zealand win toss, elect to bowl first

New Zealand vs England Live Cricket Score, Live Streaming 6th T20: New Zealand win toss, elect to bowl first

New Zealand vs England Live Cricket Score, 6th T20I: Catch all the Live scores and updates of the 6th T20I of the tri-series between New Zealand vs England at Seddon Park in Hamilton.

New Zealand defeated England by 12 wickets. New Zealand vs England Live Cricket Score, 6th T20I: Martin Guptill scored a century against Australia. (Blackcaps/Twitter)

New Zealand vs England Live Cricket Score, 6th T20I: After a heartbreaking loss against Australia in the 5th T20I at Auckland, New Zealand have a final chance at their hands to book a ticket to the final of the tri-series against Australia. The side led by Kane Williamson will take on England in the 6th T20I of the series. It will be the last match before the final of the series, and with New Zealand already having 2 points, a victory or a tie will take them straight to the finals. England, who are struggling throughout the series, and have not registered a single win, will need to attain a huge victory to go over the Kiwis in Net Run Rate. The battle will be hard considering the top order of the home side comprising of Colin Munro, Martin Guptill and Kane Williamson have been in brilliant touch. England on the other hand have failed to break off the shackles and are still to set the stage on fire. Can they beat the odds in Hamilton against the New Zealand? Catch Live Cricket updates and score of the 6th T20I between New Zealand and England.

New Zealand vs England Live Cricket Score, 6th T20I:

  1. 11:08AM
    18 Feb, 18
    Team News for England

    Eoin Morgan returns for England

    England playing XI: Jason Roy, Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Eoin Morgan, Jos Buttler, Sam Billings, Liam Dawson, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Chris Jordan, Tom Curran

  2. 11:06AM
    18 Feb, 18
    Team News for New Zealand

    Ben Wheeler has been rested and Mitchell Santner has returned for New Zealand.

    New Zealand Playing XI: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson (capt), Ross Taylor, Mark Chapman, Colin de Grandhomme, Tim Seifert (wk), Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult

  3. 11:04AM
    18 Feb, 18
    New Zealand win toss, elect to bowl first

    New Zealand win the toss, elect to bowl first against England in the 6th T20I in Hamilton. 

  4. 10:52AM
    18 Feb, 18
    Welcome to our Live Blog

    Hello and welcome to our Live blog on New Zealand vs England 6th T20I. Stay tuned for updates on toss and team news.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
  1. No Comments.