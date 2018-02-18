New Zealand vs England Live Cricket Score, Live Streaming 6th T20: New Zealand win toss, elect to bowl first

New Zealand vs England Live Cricket Score, 6th T20I: Martin Guptill scored a century against Australia. (Blackcaps/Twitter) New Zealand vs England Live Cricket Score, 6th T20I: Martin Guptill scored a century against Australia. (Blackcaps/Twitter)

New Zealand vs England Live Cricket Score, 6th T20I: After a heartbreaking loss against Australia in the 5th T20I at Auckland, New Zealand have a final chance at their hands to book a ticket to the final of the tri-series against Australia. The side led by Kane Williamson will take on England in the 6th T20I of the series. It will be the last match before the final of the series, and with New Zealand already having 2 points, a victory or a tie will take them straight to the finals. England, who are struggling throughout the series, and have not registered a single win, will need to attain a huge victory to go over the Kiwis in Net Run Rate. The battle will be hard considering the top order of the home side comprising of Colin Munro, Martin Guptill and Kane Williamson have been in brilliant touch. England on the other hand have failed to break off the shackles and are still to set the stage on fire. Can they beat the odds in Hamilton against the New Zealand? Catch Live Cricket updates and score of the 6th T20I between New Zealand and England.

New Zealand vs England Live Cricket Score, 6th T20I:

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd