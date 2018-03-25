New Zealand vs England Live Cricket Score 1st Test Day 4 Live Streaming: New Zealand lose BJ Watling

New Zealand vs England Live Cricket Score 1st Test Day 1: Henry Nicholls completed half century. (AP) New Zealand vs England Live Cricket Score 1st Test Day 1: Henry Nicholls completed half century. (AP)

New Zealand vs England Live Cricket Score 1st Test Day 4: After bowling out England for 58, New Zealand will feel frustrated that they have not been able to make the best of the good start with rain playing the devil’s game for two consecutive days. Kane Williamson scored a century to give their side a solid lead while Henry Nicholls too completed his half century. With most of two days being washed off, the home side will look to speed up things on Day 4, to ensure they can clinch a victory. England will try to make the best of the situation and push the match towards a draw.

New Zealand vs England Live Score and updates: