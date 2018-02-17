New Zealand vs England Live Cricket Streaming 5th T20I: When and where to watch NZ v ENG Cricket Match, TV coverage

Martin Guptill scored a century against Australia. (Blackcaps/Twitter) Martin Guptill scored a century against Australia. (Blackcaps/Twitter)

After New Zealand posted 243 in the fourth T20I against Australia, they would have hoped they had confirmed their ticket to the final of the tri-series. But they could not, as Australia went on a rampage and managed to chase down the total with 7 balls to spare. Australia chased down the highest T20I total in history and defeated New Zealand by 5 wickets. Now the Kiwis captain Kane Williamson has all but one chance to reach the final – the side have to go through England to enter the final. England are clearly struggling in the format having lost all their three encounters so far and will look for a massive victory to book a final berth against Australia. Skipper Eoin Morgan is still doubtful to play in the match on Sunday and it is one fact that has hurt England throughout in the series. With a chance to play in the final on the line, it is bound to be a thrilling contest.

When is New Zealand vs England 6th T20I of Trans-Tasman Tri-Series?

New Zealand vs England 6th T20I will be played on Sunday, February 18, 2018. This will be the sixth T20I match of the tri-series in which New Zealand host England and Australia.

Where is New Zealand vs England 6th T20I of Trans-Tasman Tri-Series?

New Zealand vs England 6th T20I will be played at Eden Park, Auckland. Australia is currently leading the tri-series with eight points while New Zealand have earned two points so far. England have zero points.

What time does New Zealand vs England 6th T20I of Trans-Tasman Tri-Series start?

New Zealand vs England 6th T20I begins at 11:30 AM IST. The toss of the match will take place at 11:00 AM IST. The tri-series will see a total of 6 matches between the three teams after which two teams with most points, or higher Net Run Rate, will qualify to play in the final.

Which TV channel will live telecast New Zealand vs England 6th T20I of Trans-Tasman Tri-Series?

New Zealand vs England 6th T20I will be telecast on Star Sports Select and Star Sports Select HD. They are the official broadcasters of the event.

How do I watch online live streaming of New Zealand vs England 6th T20I of Trans-Tasman Tri-Series?

New Zealand vs England 6th T20I live streaming will be available on HotStar.com. You can also catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.

What are the squads of New Zealand vs England 6th T20I of Trans-Tasman Tri-Series?

New Zealand Squad: Kane Williamson(c), Tom Blundell, Trent Boult, Tom Bruce, Colin de Grandhomme, Martin Guptill, Anaru Kitchen, Colin Munro, Seth Rance, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, Ben Wheeler

England squad: Eoin Morgan(c), Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Tom Curran, Liam Dawson, Alex Hales, Chris Jordan, Dawid Malan, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, James Vince, David Willey, Mark Wood, Sam Curran, Jake Ball

