New Zealand vs England 4th T20I Live Cricket Streaming Online Score: When and where to watch NZ v ENG Cricket Match, TV coverage

Struggling sides New Zealand and England will face each other in a crucial match on Tuesday as they play the fourth T20I of the tri-series in Wellington. With an undefeated Australia having already booked a final’s berth, England and New Zealand will be fighting it out as the series shift to New Zealand. It is a must win for the visitors at Wellington who have come to the tournament on a high after ODI series win against Australia. Meanwhile, New Zealand have a chance to bounce back with the home advantage after losing three straight T20Is. Here is all you need to know ahead of the fourth match of the tri-series:

When is New Zealand vs England 4th T20I?

New Zealand vs England 4th T20I will be played on Tuesday, February 13, 2018. This will be the fourth T20I match of the tri-series in which New Zealand host England and Australia.

Where is New Zealand vs England 4th T20I?

New Zealand vs England 4th T20I will be played at Westpac Stadium, Wellington. Australia is currently leading the tri-series with six points while both England and New Zealand have earned no points so far.

What time does New Zealand vs England 4th T20I start?

New Zealand vs England 4th T20I begins at 11:30 AM IST. The toss of the match will take place at 11:00 AM IST. The tri-series will see a total of 6 matches between the three teams after which two teams with most points, or higher Net Run Rate, will qualify to play in the final.

Which TV channel will live telecast New Zealand vs England 4th T20I?

New Zealand vs England 4th T20I will be telecast on Sony ESPN and Sony ESPN HD. They are the official broadcasters of the event.

How do I watch online live streaming of New Zealand vs England 4th T20I?

New Zealand vs England 4th T20I live streaming will be available on SonyLIV.com. You can also catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.

What are the squads of New Zealand vs England 4th T20I?

England: Jason Roy, Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Eoin Morgan(c), Jos Buttler(w), Sam Billings, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Liam Plunkett, Chris Jordan, Mark Wood, Tom Curran, Liam Dawson, James Vince, Sam Curran, Jake Ball

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson(c), Mark Chapman, Ross Taylor, Tim Seifert(w), Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult, Anaru Kitchen, Ben Wheeler

