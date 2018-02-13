New Zealand vs England Live Cricket Score, Tri-Series T20I: NZ, ENG look to open account

New Zealand vs England Live Cricket Score T20I of Tri-Series: A series that has been played in two countries. Australia have already secured a place in the final of this T20I Tri-Series by back-to-back wins over England, who are yet to win a game in this series. Same are New Zealand who have taken one defeat so far in this series. But that will change when New Zealand and England face each other for the 4th match of this series in Wellington. Both the teams have some injury problems with their captains in doubt for the match. The two teams are facing each other in the shortest format after a gap of two years and both will try to win the game. England middle order has struggled in this format with no Ben Stokes available. New Zealand have called up a few new faces including Mark Chapman, who has already played international cricket for Hong Kong. A win for either team will give it the first points in the tri-series. Catch the New Zealand vs England T20 Live Cricket Score from the Tri-Series in Wellington here.
With Australia already in the final, New Zealand and England are fighting for the remaining spot. New Zealand travelled to Sydney to play Australia but lost. England suffered back-to-back losses in Australia. So this game becomes important for both teams
The weather in Wellington in the past few days would not have allowed a game of cricket. But, it is now clear and we can look forward to a cracking game of cricket under lights.
