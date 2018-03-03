New Zealand vs England, Live Cricket Score and Live Streaming, 3rd ODI: Ish Sodhi dents England’s attempted late surge

With the series level at 1-1, New Zealand and England will head into the third ODI at Wellington with a plan to deliver the perfect counter-punch and get the all-desired series win. Both sides have been good and bad in equal measure in the two matches so far and the expectations will be to turn the performances around – or maintain the good show in England’s case – for the win. Ross Taylor and Kane Williamson are injury concerns for New Zealand and given their ability to turn matches around, it is a big worry. The third ODI is an opportunity for Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow and Moeen Ali to contribute to the cause as well. NZ have won only once in five recent matches at Westpac Stadium. Catch live scores and updates from New Zealand vs England in the third ODI at Wellington.
The third and final ODI of the series between New Zealand and England will be played at the Westpac Stadium in Wellington. The two teams head into the contest with the series locked at 1-1 and all to play for. The short and straight boundaries at the ground could well mean plenty of big hits. The contest can be watched live on Star Sports Select 1 and Select 1 HD.
Jos Buttler goes for a rash and wild shot and pays for it. Looped up by Ish Sodhi, giving it plenty of air and bringing Buttler out of his crease and get a thin edge behind to Latham. Hint of that being a stumping too but Buttler had his foot firmly behind the line. However, he did nick it behind to go for 29. Credit to Buttler for walking away even though the appeal was for a stumping. ENGLAND ARE 184/6 after 43 overs
Ben Stokes is about a yard or two from sending an Ish Sodhi delivery out of the park. Instead, it remains inside the playing area and is taken by Colin Munro on the boundary to fall for 39 from 73 balls. Stokes' patience eventually runs out. Makes room outside the off stump, doesn't connect properly though and Munro is a safe pair of hands at long-off. ENGLAND ARE 169/5 in the 41st over
Eoin Morgan is bowled and the 71 run partnership for the fourth wicket comes to an end. What a fantastic over from Tim Southee and he is rewarded with a wicket on the final ball. Varying the pace exceptionally here Southee and the last ball foxes Morgan who doesn't quite read the pace well. 134kmphs and it maintains the line to hit bang on the off stump. Kept cutting room outside the off stump to cramp Morgan for room. ENGLAND 139/4 after 36 overs
Colin de Grandhomme has run through his spell in the middle overs. Bowls 10 overs on the trot and has successfully put the brakes on the England batting. 10-1-24-1. That one wicket - key dismissal of Joe Root. England are 112/3 after 30 overs
Halfway through the first innings at the Westpac Stadium where New Zealand won the toss and put England in to bat. Kane Williamson is back in the side in this series decider. Mark Wood has been recalled in place of David Willey. The Kiwis have brought in Ish Sodhi to provide bowling variations and Lockie Ferguson is sitting out as a result. After 23 overs, England were 78/3 with Roy (15), Bairstow (19) and Root (20) getting out. Morgan and Stokes in the middle now for England.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the third ODI between New Zealand and England from Westpac Stadium in Wellington. After numerous one-sided 50 over series this year, these two have broken that spell. England come into it with the advantage of momentum on their side and the series locked at 1-1.