New Zealand vs England, Live Cricket Score and Live Streaming, 3rd ODI: Ish Sodhi dents England’s attempted late surge

New Zealand vs England, Live Cricket Score and Updates: New Zealand take on England in series-decider in Wellington.

With the series level at 1-1, New Zealand and England will head into the third ODI at Wellington with a plan to deliver the perfect counter-punch and get the all-desired series win. Both sides have been good and bad in equal measure in the two matches so far and the expectations will be to turn the performances around – or maintain the good show in England’s case – for the win. Ross Taylor and Kane Williamson are injury concerns for New Zealand and given their ability to turn matches around, it is a big worry. The third ODI is an opportunity for Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow and Moeen Ali to contribute to the cause as well. NZ have won only once in five recent matches at Westpac Stadium. Catch live scores and updates from New Zealand vs England in the third ODI at Wellington.

The third and final ODI of the series between New Zealand and England will be played at the Westpac Stadium in Wellington. The two teams head into the contest with the series locked at 1-1 and all to play for. The short and straight boundaries at the ground could well mean plenty of big hits. The contest can be watched live on Star Sports Select 1 and Select 1 HD.

New Zealand vs England, Live Cricket Score and Updates, 3rd ODI from Wellington:

