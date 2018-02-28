New Zealand vs England Live Cricket Score, Live Streaming 2nd ODI: Martin Guptill departs immediately after scoring fifty

New Zealand vs England Live Cricket Score 2nd ODI: New Zealand were forced to make a change with injured skipper Kane Williamson sitting out and Mark Chapman taking his spot in the team. Lockie Ferguson was also included in the playing XI in place of leg-spinner Ish Sodhi, considering the pace of the wicket. Coming in to bat, New Zealand suffered an early blow with Chris Woakes dismissing in-form opener Colin Munro cheaply. Munro edged an outswinger and the ball went straight to Jos Buttler behind the stumps. He departed for 1. Woakes struck again in his second over dismissing Chapman for 1, who failed to make a mark in the team after being given an opportunity. Martin Guptill and Ross Taylor took New Zealand to 34/2 in 10 overs.
New Zealand vs England Live Streaming 2nd ODI: New Zealand vs England 2nd ODI will be played at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui. It begins at 06:30 AM IST (01:00 AM GMT). The coverage will begin on the broadcasting channel from 06:00 AM IST. The toss will take place at 06:00 AM IST. NZ vs ENG 2nd ODI will be broadcast on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD in English commentary. They are the official broadcasters of the series. The 2nd ODI will be available on Hotstar.com. You can also catch live scores, live updates and live commentary here on IndianExpress.com.
Henry Nicholls has been dismissed with yet another sensational fielding effort. Ben Stokes gets a wicket and a terrific diving catch from Jason Roy behind point. NZ 82/5
WICKET! Moeen Ali strikes and Martin Guptill is gone just 3 balls after he completed his half century. Guptill tried to sweep that one but mistimed it completely and the ball went straight to Jason Roy at deep midwicket. NZ 79/4
Fifty for Martin Guptill. It took him 86 balls to reach the landmark. He is the one who is fighting it out in the middle for the Kiwis.
New Zealand are 65/3 after 20 overs. Martin Guptill is on the verge of scoring his fifty. He needs to take charge now.
New Zealand are 48/3 after 15 overs and this has been a really strong start from England. New Zealand really need to find a new gear.
WICKET! Ross taylor is Run out for 10 and that is a huge wicket for the England. Good work in the middle by David Willey. NZ 48/3
New Zealand are 34/2 after 10 overs. This has been a slow start for them and two early wickets have really restricted them in the powerplay overs. But Martin Guptill has looked good. He and Ross Taylor can build a good partnership here. Time for spin. Adil Rashid is on.
Two early blows have restricted New Zealand to 12/2. England have taken control here in the 2nd ODI early on and they will hope they can maintain throughout the day.
Poor start for New Zealand once again with Chris Woakes taking two wickets in his first two overs. He dismissed Colin Munro for 1 in his first over and then got rid of Mark Chapman who was desperate to make an impact. He also departed for 1.
England won the toss and have elected to field first. After the first ODI, England would feel that they will have a better chance if they know what total they would be chasing.
England playing an unchanged side.
England playing XI: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan(c), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Tom Curran
Two changes in the team - Mark Chapman replaces injured skipper Kane Williamson. Lockie Ferguson replaces Ish Sodhi. Tim Southee leads the side.
New Zealand playing XI: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Mark Chapman, Ross Taylor, Tom Latham(w), Henry Nicholls, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee(c), Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult
Hello and welcome to our Live Blog on the 2nd ODI between New Zealand and England. New Zealand lead the 5-match series 1-0.