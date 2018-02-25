New Zealand vs England Live Cricket Score Live Cricket Streaming 1st ODI: Jason Roy, Joe Root Settle England

New Zealand won the toss and elected to field first. Jonny Bairstow and Jason Roy came out to open the innings for England. Trent Boult and Tim Southee kept strict line and lengths early on the game, not letting both the explosive batsman take charge. With the pressure building, Bairstow lost his cool and gave away an easy catch to Ross Taylor, giving Boult his first wicket. He departed on 4 in 13 balls as England went down 10/1 at the end of 4 overs. Jason Roy and Joe Root stitched a solid 68-run partnership to take England to 78/1 in 17.4 overs. Jason Roy is on 39* in 61 balls, while Root is playing on 30* in 32 balls.
New Zealand vs England Live Cricket Streaming 1st ODI: The New Zealand vs England 1st ODI will be played at Seddon Park in Hamilton. The match will begin at 06:30 am IST and will be on two channels. You can watch the match on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD. This is the first match of the five-match ODI series. If you want to live stream the match, you can do so on HotStar.
Mitchell Santner has come into the attack after the drinks. New Zealand would want to break this partnership as soon as possible. The longer it goes, the more dangerous it will become.
New Zealand have reached 84/1 in 18 overs and it has been a solid partnership between the two. The last ball before the drinks break from Ish Sodhi was smacked off for a straight six by Jason Roy. His first one in the match.
England playing XI: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (c), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (wk), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, David Willey, Tom Curran
New Zealand Team News: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson (c), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham (wk), Henry Nicholls, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult
Hello and Welcome to our Live Blog on the first ODI between NewZealand and England.