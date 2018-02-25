New Zealand vs England Live Cricket Score Live Cricket Streaming 1st ODI: Jason Roy, Joe Root Settle England

New Zealand vs England Live Cricket Score 1st ODI: Kiwis will aim to kickstart series with a win against Three Lions. (File Photo) New Zealand vs England Live Cricket Score 1st ODI: Kiwis will aim to kickstart series with a win against Three Lions. (File Photo)

New Zealand won the toss and elected to field first. Jonny Bairstow and Jason Roy came out to open the innings for England. Trent Boult and Tim Southee kept strict line and lengths early on the game, not letting both the explosive batsman take charge. With the pressure building, Bairstow lost his cool and gave away an easy catch to Ross Taylor, giving Boult his first wicket. He departed on 4 in 13 balls as England went down 10/1 at the end of 4 overs. Jason Roy and Joe Root stitched a solid 68-run partnership to take England to 78/1 in 17.4 overs. Jason Roy is on 39* in 61 balls, while Root is playing on 30* in 32 balls.

