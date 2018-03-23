Kane Williamson piles records, misery on England

New Zealand’s captain Kane Williamson celebrates reaching his century. (Reuters) New Zealand’s captain Kane Williamson celebrates reaching his century. (Reuters)

Cometh the moment, cometh the man – New Zealand captain Kane Williamson scored a record-breaking 18th century for his country in the first Test against England at Eden Park in Auckland. With his innings of 102 in 220 balls, the right-hand batsman went on to surpass Martin Crowe and Ross Taylor to become the player with most number of centuries in Test Cricket. He struck 11 fours and a rare six on his way to his ton. It was his 13th six in 64 Test matches.

It took Williams 114 innings in 67 Tests to score his 18th Test century and he achieved it at the age of 27, while Taylor took 149 innings in 83 Tests to score his 17th hundred at the age of 33. Crowe had taken 131 innings in 77 Tests to reach the same landmark and he did it at the age of 32. Williamson’s first century came almost eight years ago in 2010 in Ahmedabad against India when he became the 8th New Zealand player to score a ton in debut Test.

Williamson’s century an emotional milestone for us @BLACKCAPS fans but one feels just a stepping stone for our greatest. — Stephen Fleming (@SPFleming7) 23 March 2018

Williamson, who has scored over 5,000 runs in the longest format, has the highest score of 242* in Test cricket which he scored against Sri Lanka in Wellington in 2015.

Williamson, who was averaging 50.51 in the longest format before the start of the Test, consolidated his side’s position in the match on Day 2 with his innings. The home side had bowled out the visitors for 58 on Day 1, and they went on extend their lead over 150 in the match when the rain interrupted play on Friday.

