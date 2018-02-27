New Zealand vs England 2nd ODI Live Cricket Streaming Online Score: When and where to watch NZ vs ENG 2nd ODI

Mitchell Santner scored an unbeaten 45 on 27 balls to take New Zealand to victory in the first ODI. (BlackCaps/Twitter) Mitchell Santner scored an unbeaten 45 on 27 balls to take New Zealand to victory in the first ODI. (BlackCaps/Twitter)

After a thrilling end to the first ODI between hosts New Zealand and England, the two teams will meet again on Wednesday in the 2nd ODI of the 5-match series at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui. The hosts have suffered an early blow with skipper Kane Williamson suffering a hamstring strain and Mark Chapman has been brought in as cover, in case Williamson fails to clear his medical on Wednesday. But they can take confidence in the form of their batting line, led by Martin Guptill and Colin Munro at the start with the likes of Ross Taylor, who scored a century in the first ODI and Tom Latham who scored a handy 79. Mitchell Santner who hammered 45* in 27 balls to take the side to a crucial 3-wicket win in the final over is another player who England will be keeping an eye on.

When is New Zealand vs England 2nd ODI?

New Zealand vs England 2nd ODI will be played on Wednesday, February 28, 2018. This will be the second ODI of the five-match series between the two teams.

Where is New Zealand vs England 2nd ODI?

New Zealand vs England 2nd ODI will be played at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui. The first ODI between the two teams saw a thrilling climax with the hosts picking up a victory in the final over by 3 wickets.

What time does New Zealand vs England 2nd ODI start?

New Zealand vs England 2nd ODI begins at 06:30 AM IST (01:00 AM GMT). The coverage of NZ vs ENG 2nd ODI will begin on the broadcasting channel from 06:00 AM IST. The toss will take place at 06:00 AM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast New Zealand vs England 2nd ODI?

New Zealand vs England 2nd ODI will be broadcast on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD in English commentary. They are the official broadcasters of the series.

How do I watch online live streaming of New Zealand vs England 2nd ODI?

New Zealand vs England 2nd ODI live streaming will be available on Hotstar.com. You can also catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.

What are the squads of New Zealand vs England 2nd ODI?

New Zealand squad: Kane Williamson(c), Todd Astle, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson, Colin de Grandhomme, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Colin Munro, Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, Ish Sodhi

England squad: Eoin Morgan(c), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Tom Curran, Alex Hales, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Jason Roy, Craig Overton

