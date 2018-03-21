New Zealand vs England 1st Test Live Cricket Streaming Online Score: When and where to watch NZ vs ENG 1st Test

England skipper Joe Root will look to bounce back from disastrous Ashes tour against New Zealand. (AP Photo) England skipper Joe Root will look to bounce back from disastrous Ashes tour against New Zealand. (AP Photo)

After a nail-biting finish to the 5-match ODI series between New Zealand and England, the two teams will now gear up to take on each other in the two-match Test series which will begin from Thursday. The first Test between England and New Zealand will be a day-night affair and will be played with the pink ball at Eden Park in Auckland. It will be the return of skipper Joe Rot’s side back in the longest format after the disastrous Ashes series which they lost by 4-1. While England will have a lot to prove, the host side will too feel the pressure to register a win after already losing the 50-overs series.

When is New Zealand vs England 1st Test?

New Zealand vs England 1st Test will be played from Thursday, March 22, 2018. This will be the first Test of the two-match series between the two teams.

Where is New Zealand vs England 1st Test?

New Zealand vs England 1st Test will be played at Eden Park, Auckland. The two teams had earlier competed in a five-match ODI-series which was won by England by 3-2.

What time does New Zealand vs England 1st Test start?

New Zealand vs England 1st Test begins at 06:30 AM IST (01:00 AM GMT). The coverage of NZ vs ENG 1st Test will begin on the broadcasting channel from 06:00 AM IST. The toss will take place at 06:00 AM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast New Zealand vs England 1st Test?

New Zealand vs England 1st Test will be broadcast on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD in English commentary. They are the official broadcasters of the series.

How do I watch online live streaming of New Zealand vs England 1st Test?

New Zealand vs England 1st Test live streaming will be available on Hotstar.com. You can also catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.

What are the squads of New Zealand vs England 1st Test?

New Zealand Test squad: Kane Williamson(c), Todd Astle, Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Jeet Raval, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, Neil Wagner, BJ Watling, Martin Guptill

England Test squad: Joe Root(c), Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Alastair Cook, Ben Foakes, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Craig Overton, Ben Stokes, Mark Stoneman, James Vince, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Jack Leach

